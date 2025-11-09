ETV Bharat / Videos

In Northern France, 'Magical' Show Features Mobile Machines

🎬 Watch Now: Feature Video

thumbnail

By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : November 9, 2025 at 8:56 PM IST

1 Min Read
Choose ETV Bharat

Calais: Tens of thousands of spectators gathered in Calais to witness the spectacular performance of the Traveling Varan, the latest creation by France's renowned La Machine theatre company. The three-day event transformed the city into a stage of fantasy, blending art, technology, and imagination. The giant moving creature, accompanied by mythical characters like Lilith, the 'guardian of darkness', captivated audiences with its lifelike movements and dramatic storyline. "Her face, her delicate features, her white eyes, her mysterious side, her spider-scorpion body with the bust of a woman — she is truly magnificent," said Julie Ruffin, a local teacher.

Residents were thrilled to see something uplifting. "It's nice to have something other than sad news about Calais," shared Christophe Wayolle, while another spectator, Pascal, said the creature felt 'so real, it's like a living animal'.

Artistic director Francois Delaroziere explained that the performance explores the battle between good and evil, with the guardian's magic at its heart. "Our goal is to bring culture and emotion into everyday life," he said. The show, filled with improvisation and wonder, has become a proud new symbol of Calais. (with AFP inputs)

Calais: Tens of thousands of spectators gathered in Calais to witness the spectacular performance of the Traveling Varan, the latest creation by France's renowned La Machine theatre company. The three-day event transformed the city into a stage of fantasy, blending art, technology, and imagination. The giant moving creature, accompanied by mythical characters like Lilith, the 'guardian of darkness', captivated audiences with its lifelike movements and dramatic storyline. "Her face, her delicate features, her white eyes, her mysterious side, her spider-scorpion body with the bust of a woman — she is truly magnificent," said Julie Ruffin, a local teacher.

Residents were thrilled to see something uplifting. "It's nice to have something other than sad news about Calais," shared Christophe Wayolle, while another spectator, Pascal, said the creature felt 'so real, it's like a living animal'.

Artistic director Francois Delaroziere explained that the performance explores the battle between good and evil, with the guardian's magic at its heart. "Our goal is to bring culture and emotion into everyday life," he said. The show, filled with improvisation and wonder, has become a proud new symbol of Calais. (with AFP inputs)

For All Latest Updates

TAGGED:

THEATRE
FRENCH MAGICAL SHOW
FRANCE

ABOUT THE AUTHOR

author-img

ETV Bharat English Team

...view details

Related Articles

Sotheby's Presents Frida Kahlo's 'El sueño' And Maurizio Cattelan’s Golden Toilet In Landmark New York Auction

Sotheby's Presents Frida Kahlo's 'El sueño' And Maurizio Cattelan’s Golden Toilet In Landmark New York Auction

November 8, 2025 at 7:17 PM IST
Barmer Siblings Rescue Deer Trapped In Plastic Net, Video Wins Hearts Online

Barmer Siblings Rescue Deer Trapped In Plastic Net, Video Wins Hearts Online

November 7, 2025 at 5:40 PM IST
Rajasthan's Peanut Exporters Hit As Southeast Asian Nations Halt Imports Over Alleged Fungal Contamination

Rajasthan's Peanut Exporters Hit As Southeast Asian Nations Halt Imports Over Alleged Fungal Contamination

November 6, 2025 at 8:47 PM IST
Spiritual Wedding Invitations in Ujjain

Ujjain Family Creates Unique Mahakal-Themed Wedding Invitation With Sacred Ashes

November 6, 2025 at 1:01 PM IST

Quick Links / Policies

Editor's Pick

Will New Component In Ancient Indian Ancestry Throw Genomic Research Into South Asian History Wide Open?

Drone Didi Of Varanasi: How A Homemaker Neetu Rai Took To Tech & Became A Role Model For Rural Women

Between Planning And Practice: India's Transit-Oriented Development Impasse

From The Ground: Bihar Man Who Once Presided Naxal 'Courts' Hopes For Change

ETV Bharat Logo

Copyright © 2025 Ushodaya Enterprises Pvt. Ltd., All Rights Reserved.