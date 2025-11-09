In Northern France, 'Magical' Show Features Mobile Machines

Calais: Tens of thousands of spectators gathered in Calais to witness the spectacular performance of the Traveling Varan, the latest creation by France's renowned La Machine theatre company. The three-day event transformed the city into a stage of fantasy, blending art, technology, and imagination. The giant moving creature, accompanied by mythical characters like Lilith, the 'guardian of darkness', captivated audiences with its lifelike movements and dramatic storyline. "Her face, her delicate features, her white eyes, her mysterious side, her spider-scorpion body with the bust of a woman — she is truly magnificent," said Julie Ruffin, a local teacher.

Residents were thrilled to see something uplifting. "It's nice to have something other than sad news about Calais," shared Christophe Wayolle, while another spectator, Pascal, said the creature felt 'so real, it's like a living animal'.

Artistic director Francois Delaroziere explained that the performance explores the battle between good and evil, with the guardian's magic at its heart. "Our goal is to bring culture and emotion into everyday life," he said. The show, filled with improvisation and wonder, has become a proud new symbol of Calais. (with AFP inputs)