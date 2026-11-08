In Chhattisgarh's Bastar, Security Personnel Shake A Leg With Tribal Songs Around PM

Bastar: Continuing his tradition of celebrating Diwali alongside the nation's security forces, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday participated in numerous festivities with security personnel deployed in anti-Naxal operations in Bastar, Chhattisgarh, highlighting the transformation of the region, which was once a Naxal stronghold.

Visiting the CoBRA Operations Base in Karanpur, historically the primary launchpad for operations into Abujhmad and Bastar, PM Modi paid tributes to fallen CRPF heroes at the camp memorial.

In high-spirited scenes of celebration, security forces danced to traditional tribal songs around the Prime Minister.

The atmosphere resonated with high-energy chants of "Bharat Mata Ki Jai" as troops celebrated the festival of lights with the Prime Minister in a region once considered a core Naxal stronghold.