IAF Conducts Full-Dress Rehearsal At Hindon Airbase Ahead Of Air Force Day Parade On Oct 8

Ghaziabad: The Indian Air Force conducted a full-dress rehearsal at Hindon Air Force Station here ahead of the Air Force Day parade scheduled for October 8. This event is the final rehearsal before the celebrations marking the 94th anniversary of the IAF on October 8.

Air Force Day marks the official induction of the Indian Air Force (IAF) into the country's armed forces in 1932. Every year, the day is celebrated in the presence of the Indian Air Force chief and senior officers. The Air Force was officially raised as the supporting force of the Royal Air Force of the United Kingdom in 1932, and the first operational squadron was created in 1933.

Major operations undertaken by the IAF include Operation Vijay, Operation Meghdoot, Operation Cactus, and Operation Poomalai since 1950.

In the wake of independence, the Indian Air Force (IAF) underwent significant transformation. Personnel strength was nearly halved, with around 14,000 officers and men remaining.

By October 1946, plans were in place to expand the existing ten RIAF squadrons into a balanced force of twenty. As the political landscape shifted, definitive defence decisions were left to the new Government of Independent India. No. 4 Squadron converted to Tempest IIs upon returning from Japan, while Nos. 7 and 8 Squadrons also transitioned from Spitfires to Tempests, according to the release.

On August 15, 1947, with the partition of India, several units stood down, transferring equipment to the newly formed Royal Pakistan Air Force. Over the next 15 months of conflict, the RIAF reorganised and modernised continuously, establishing Air Headquarters in New Delhi to oversee its operations, as stated in the release. The Indian Air Force (IAF) stands as a crucial pillar of India's defence strategy, embodying a rich legacy of bravery and innovation.