Hyderabadi Flavours Steal The Show At Telangana Rising Global Summit 2025

Hyderabad: The Telangana Rising Global Summit held on December 8 and 9 in Hyderabad turned into a culinary celebration as delegates from India and abroad were served an impressive array of Hyderabadi and international delicacies. From the aromatic Hyderabad Dum Biryani to the delectable Double Ka Meetha, the specially curated menu left guests delighted.

Lunch and dinner buffets at the summit featured a lavish spread of vegetarian and non-vegetarian dishes, reflecting both regional richness and global taste.

To highlight Hyderabad’s heritage cuisine, the organisers served favourites like Mutton Rogan Josh, Grilled Fish with Lemon Butter Sauce, and the city’s signature biryani.

For vegetarian guests, options such as Paneer Lababdar, Tomato Pappu, Hyderabadi Sabji, Mirchi Ka Salan, and Dum Biryani were prepared. Global dishes such as Mexican and continental meats were included. Adding to the feast, chefs presented crowd-pleasing dishes such as Mutton Kurma, Kachche Ghosht ki Biryani, Mutton Haleem, Fish Soup, and Cashew-Spiced Fish Fingers. Each dish was served hot to preserve its authentic flavour and freshness. Fruit counters and fresh juice stalls provided a refreshing close to the meals.

Ensuring top-notch safety and hygiene, microbiology tests were conducted on all food items, while chefs carefully balanced spices to suit international palates. Many foreign delegates lauded the organisers for blending tradition, taste, and hospitality in true Hyderabadi style.