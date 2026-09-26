CP Sajjanar Dances With Police Personnel After Hyderabad Ganesh Immersion Concludes Peacefully

Hyderabad: The mass Ganesh immersion procession in Hyderabad concluded peacefully on Saturday, with idols of Lord Ganesha, worshipped for 11 days during the festival, immersed in water bodies across the city. Celebrating the successful completion of the event, Hyderabad Police Commissioner VC Sajjanar danced with police personnel beneath the Telangana Thalli flyover in the city.

Sajjanar said the police maintained continuous surveillance across the city to prevent any untoward incidents. Review meetings and field visits were conducted ahead of the immersion to ensure smooth arrangements.

The Khairatabad and Balapur Ganesh idols were immersed on schedule, while immersion programmes continued from morning until night. Sajjanar said people from other states also participated in the celebrations.

He thanked officials from various departments for their cooperation and said the immersion was conducted without any untoward incidents. According to him, around 30 lakh people attended the Khairatabad Ganesh immersion and 15 lakh participated in the Balapur immersion. Senior officials from other regions also visited Hyderabad to oversee the arrangements.

He added that paper-shot machines were used more extensively during this year's immersion processions.

Following the peaceful conclusion of the immersions, traffic restrictions were lifted, and normal movement was restored towards Tank Bund, Liberty and the Assembly area.

However, Hyderabad residents faced significant traffic disruptions in the morning as hundreds of Ganesh idols remained in queues for immersion even after the night. Tank Bund witnessed a major traffic standstill, with police restricting the movement of regular vehicles to facilitate the passage of immersion processions.

The restrictions caused considerable inconvenience to people commuting to work. Traffic congestion was reported in Khairatabad, Lakdikapul, Liberty, Narayanguda, Himayatnagar, Hyderguda, Basheerbagh, Lower Tank Bund and other parts of the city.