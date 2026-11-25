For the past 14 years, Hungarian television repairman Attila Ellenbacher has collected, refurbished and donated second-hand televisions to hospitals free of charge. After Hungary's digital switchover left thousands of analogue TV sets unwanted, he began rescuing and repairing them rather than sending them to landfill. Last month, he delivered his 5,000th television to a hospital, providing entertainment for patients and valuable equipment for healthcare facilities operating under tight budgets.

Ellenbacher came up with this idea in 2012, after Hungary's digital switchover left many people to replace their TV sets. He donates old TVs through the "Ne Dobd Ki Alapitvany" ("Don't Throw It Away") foundation.

"In 2012, following the digital switchover, which, as you know, meant that old, traditional analogue CRT televisions were no longer able to receive an aerial signal on their own, many people decided to replace their sets. So I was approached, as a TV repairman, and asked what they should do with their perfectly good, working televisions. I came up with the idea of donating them to hospitals," Ellenbacher said.

He added that when he started donating televisions -- starting with CRT televisions -- he did not have any kind of environmental awareness about it and did not look at it from that perspective; he looked at it purely from a technical perspective. "I could see that the sets were very sturdy and of very good quality, and I wanted to extend their lifespan."

"Manufacturing televisions consumes large amounts of raw materials, energy and water. By donating the 5,000 televisions so far, we've helped avoid a significant amount of carbon dioxide emissions," he said. (With AFP inputs)