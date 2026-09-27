Watch | Hundreds Of Exhibitors Attend New Zealand National Guinea Pig Show

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Hundreds Of Exhibitors Attend New Zealand National Guinea Pig Show (AFP)

By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : September 27, 2026 at 6:54 PM IST

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Hundreds of guinea pigs, or cavies as they are referred to locally, are vying for titles at the New Zealand National Guinea Pig Show in Taupō. "I just love coming in, seeing everybody, and supporting everyone", says Tahlia Chapman, who came with her Guinea pig Blackstar Kit. "It's always just a great day. We're all really good friends from all over the country." According to Radio New Zealand, preparation starts months before show day, with the event attracting judges from overseas.

Griffin Hopkins, exhibitor with guinea pig Geode Ember, winner of reserve best of the group ticked, told AFP: "This is Ember, Geode Ember. She has a silver goodie. She just won reserve best of the ticked group. So that's out of, I think it was around 30 ticked animals."

Hundreds of guinea pigs, or cavies as they are referred to locally, are vying for titles at the New Zealand National Guinea Pig Show in Taupō. "I just love coming in, seeing everybody, and supporting everyone", says Tahlia Chapman, who came with her Guinea pig Blackstar Kit. "It's always just a great day. We're all really good friends from all over the country." According to Radio New Zealand, preparation starts months before show day, with the event attracting judges from overseas.

Griffin Hopkins, exhibitor with guinea pig Geode Ember, winner of reserve best of the group ticked, told AFP: "This is Ember, Geode Ember. She has a silver goodie. She just won reserve best of the ticked group. So that's out of, I think it was around 30 ticked animals."

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TAGGED:

GUINEAPIG
GRIFFIN HOPKINS
TAUPO GUINEA PIG
NATIONAL GUINEA PIG SHOW

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