WATCH | Humanoid Robot 'ASC Arjun' Draws Attention At Visakhapatnam Railway Station

Visakhapatnam: A humanoid robot named ASC Arjun has been introduced at Visakhapatnam Railway Station, creating excitement among passengers and officials alike. Launched on Thursday by the East Coast Railway, the robot is aimed at improving passenger safety and enhancing services at the station.

Developed as part of the modernisation and digitalisation of the Railway Protection Force (RPF), ASC Arjun will assist railway police in monitoring security and managing crowds. The robot can identify suspicious individuals and criminals using facial recognition technology and instantly share alerts, along with photographs, with the authorities. It is also equipped to detect fire and smoke and raise immediate alarms.

ASC Arjun can make announcements and guide passengers in Hindi, Telugu and English, helping them with safety instructions and travel-related information. Using AI-based systems, it can estimate passenger numbers and inform officials if additional security is required at any location.

The robot has been developed after nearly a year of work at a cost of around Rs 20 lakh. It has been manufactured by a Visakhapatnam-based company, Robocopler, using completely indigenous technology, making it a proud 'Made in Andhra' initiative.

East Coast RPF IGP Alok Bohra and Waltair DRM Lalit Bohra inaugurated the robot. Railway officials said ASC Arjun will be further upgraded in the future and may be introduced at more railway stations across the country.