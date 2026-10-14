ETV Bharat / Videos

Houthis Say Drones Targeting Saudi-Backed Forces in Yemen

🎬 Watch Now: Feature Video

thumbnail
Aerial images show 'Rajum' drone strikes targeting Saudi-backed troops and military vehicles across several fronts in Yemen. (AFP)

By AFP

Published : October 14, 2026 at 12:43 PM IST

1 Min Read
Choose ETV Bharat

Yemen's Houthi-run Al-Masirah TV on Tuesday released aerial images that it says show 'Rajum' drone strikes targeting Saudi-backed troops and military vehicles across several fronts in Yemen. The claims cannot be independently verified from the images.

The latest conflict between the Saudis and the Houthis began last month after the rebels seized key areas along the Bab el-Mandeb Strait, a critical waterway for the transport of Gulf oil and other goods at the southern end of the Red Sea off Yemen.

The fighting is leading to the large-scale displacement of people and growing shortages of food and other supplies, U.N. spokesman Stephane Dujarric said Tuesday, with cooking gas largely unavailable and food prices that have reportedly risen about 50%.

Saudi Arabia has been pushing for the U.S. military to provide more direct support in the fight against the Houthis. The U.S. has provided intelligence sharing, target identification and planning for a Saudi-led offensive, but has held off on carrying out strikes against the Houthis. A U.S. intervention could prompt the Houthis to try to halt shipping through the Bab el-Mandeb. (With AFP inputs)

Yemen's Houthi-run Al-Masirah TV on Tuesday released aerial images that it says show 'Rajum' drone strikes targeting Saudi-backed troops and military vehicles across several fronts in Yemen. The claims cannot be independently verified from the images.

The latest conflict between the Saudis and the Houthis began last month after the rebels seized key areas along the Bab el-Mandeb Strait, a critical waterway for the transport of Gulf oil and other goods at the southern end of the Red Sea off Yemen.

The fighting is leading to the large-scale displacement of people and growing shortages of food and other supplies, U.N. spokesman Stephane Dujarric said Tuesday, with cooking gas largely unavailable and food prices that have reportedly risen about 50%.

Saudi Arabia has been pushing for the U.S. military to provide more direct support in the fight against the Houthis. The U.S. has provided intelligence sharing, target identification and planning for a Saudi-led offensive, but has held off on carrying out strikes against the Houthis. A U.S. intervention could prompt the Houthis to try to halt shipping through the Bab el-Mandeb. (With AFP inputs)

For All Latest Updates

TAGGED:

SAUDI BACKED FORCES IN YEMEN
HOUTHIS SAUDI CLASH
HOUTHIS TARGET SAUDI BACKED FORCES

Related Articles

Durga Puja 2026

Dhekiajuli: Durga Puja Pandal Goes Green With 5,000 Plants And Saplings

October 13, 2026 at 8:28 PM IST
Indonesia releases eight orangutans rescued in recent weeks from blazes.

Indonesia Releases Into Forest Eight Orangutans Rescued From Fires

October 13, 2026 at 1:17 PM IST
Mahmoud Al-Kronz trains children and youth in the martial art of Taekwondo in Al-Bureij, in the central Gaza Strip.

Taekwondo Training Starts Again In Gaza After Three Year Hiatus

October 13, 2026 at 11:29 AM IST
CCTV footage shows a moment of a Houthi strike on Riyadh Airport on Saturday, Oct 10, 2026.

Watch: CCTV Footage Shows The Moment Deadly Houthi Missiles Struck Riyadh Airport On Oct 10

October 12, 2026 at 11:15 AM IST

Quick Links / Policies

Editor's Pick

ETV Bharat Logo

Copyright © 2026 Ushodaya Enterprises Pvt. Ltd., All Rights Reserved.