Houthis Say Drones Targeting Saudi-Backed Forces in Yemen

Yemen's Houthi-run Al-Masirah TV on Tuesday released aerial images that it says show 'Rajum' drone strikes targeting Saudi-backed troops and military vehicles across several fronts in Yemen. The claims cannot be independently verified from the images.

The latest conflict between the Saudis and the Houthis began last month after the rebels seized key areas along the Bab el-Mandeb Strait, a critical waterway for the transport of Gulf oil and other goods at the southern end of the Red Sea off Yemen.

The fighting is leading to the large-scale displacement of people and growing shortages of food and other supplies, U.N. spokesman Stephane Dujarric said Tuesday, with cooking gas largely unavailable and food prices that have reportedly risen about 50%.

Saudi Arabia has been pushing for the U.S. military to provide more direct support in the fight against the Houthis. The U.S. has provided intelligence sharing, target identification and planning for a Saudi-led offensive, but has held off on carrying out strikes against the Houthis. A U.S. intervention could prompt the Houthis to try to halt shipping through the Bab el-Mandeb. (With AFP inputs)