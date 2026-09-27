Houthi Footage Shows Drone Attacks On Saudi-Backed Government Forces In Yemen

Iran-backed Houthi forces have released footage that they say shows explosives dropped by drones targeting Saudi-backed Yemeni government forces and vehicles on several fronts in Yemen.

The head of Yemen's governing body called for a general mobilisation to counter the Iran-backed Houthis, as the group ramps up attacks on government forces and their Saudi backer.

The Iran-backed group has escalated its attacks on the government's Saudi backer since July, ending a years-long truce and declaring a maritime blockade, hitting Saudi targets and seizing Yemen's entire Red Sea coast as they seek to stifle Saudi oil exports.

Yemen's civil war began after the Houthis seized the capital Sanaa in 2014, with a Saudi-led coalition stepping in the following year to shore up the government.

The Houthis are a political and military movement active in Yemen since the 1990s. They control much of northern and western Yemen, including the capital city of Sana'a, which they seized in 2014. Yemen, however, has an internationally recognised government, headed by Rashad al-Alimi, who heads the Presidential Leadership Council.

Earlier on Friday, the military chiefs of staff of Saudi Arabia, Turkey and Pakistan held talks on how to support Riyadh as Yemen's Houthis ramp up attacks on the world's top crude exporter. (With AFP inputs)