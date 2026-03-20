Heavy Snowfall Continues At Atal Tunnel

Shimla: The weather has turned in Himachal Pradesh. In March, when the heat usually starts to increase, this time the period of rain and heavy snowfall continues in many parts of the state. Heavy snowfall, especially in the tribal district of Kinnaur, has affected daily life. A thick layer of snow has frozen in the higher areas, while good snowfall has also been recorded in the lower areas.

The snowfall started in Kinnaur district on Thursday and continued till Friday morning. Up to 2 feet of snow was recorded in the higher elevations, while about 7 inches of snow fell in the lower elevations. Due to continuous snowfall, many major roads, including Maling Nala, have been blocked.

Snowfall continues not only in Kinnaur, but also in high altitude areas of Kullu, Lahaul-Spiti, Chamba and Shimla. Manali and its surrounding areas are continuously covered in snow. Snowfall continued even at the Atal Tunnel.