ETV Bharat / Videos

Heavy Snowfall Continues At Atal Tunnel

🎬 Watch Now: Feature Video

thumbnail
Heavy Snowfall Continues At Atal Tunnel (ETV Bharat)

By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : March 20, 2026 at 8:31 PM IST

1 Min Read
Choose ETV Bharat

Shimla: The weather has turned in Himachal Pradesh. In March, when the heat usually starts to increase, this time the period of rain and heavy snowfall continues in many parts of the state. Heavy snowfall, especially in the tribal district of Kinnaur, has affected daily life. A thick layer of snow has frozen in the higher areas, while good snowfall has also been recorded in the lower areas.

The snowfall started in Kinnaur district on Thursday and continued till Friday morning. Up to 2 feet of snow was recorded in the higher elevations, while about 7 inches of snow fell in the lower elevations. Due to continuous snowfall, many major roads, including Maling Nala, have been blocked.

Snowfall continues not only in Kinnaur, but also in high altitude areas of Kullu, Lahaul-Spiti, Chamba and Shimla. Manali and its surrounding areas are continuously covered in snow. Snowfall continued even at the Atal Tunnel.

Shimla: The weather has turned in Himachal Pradesh. In March, when the heat usually starts to increase, this time the period of rain and heavy snowfall continues in many parts of the state. Heavy snowfall, especially in the tribal district of Kinnaur, has affected daily life. A thick layer of snow has frozen in the higher areas, while good snowfall has also been recorded in the lower areas.

The snowfall started in Kinnaur district on Thursday and continued till Friday morning. Up to 2 feet of snow was recorded in the higher elevations, while about 7 inches of snow fell in the lower elevations. Due to continuous snowfall, many major roads, including Maling Nala, have been blocked.

Snowfall continues not only in Kinnaur, but also in high altitude areas of Kullu, Lahaul-Spiti, Chamba and Shimla. Manali and its surrounding areas are continuously covered in snow. Snowfall continued even at the Atal Tunnel.

For All Latest Updates

TAGGED:

HIMACHAL WEATHER UPDATE
HIMACHAL ROADS BLOCKED
MANALI SNOWFALL
HIMACHAL WEATHER ALERT
SNOWFALL

ABOUT THE AUTHOR

author-img

ETV Bharat English Team

...view details

Related Articles

Sudarsan Pattnaik Creates Sand Art To Mark Pakhala Dibasa

Sudarsan Pattnaik Creates Sand Art To Mark Pakhala Dibasa

March 20, 2026 at 2:48 PM IST
Grand Gudi Padwa Celebrations Light Up Girgaon With Cultural Processions And Bike Rally

Grand Gudi Padwa Celebrations Light Up Girgaon With Cultural Processions And Bike Rally

March 19, 2026 at 5:48 PM IST
WATCH | Gudi Padwa Celebrated With Rituals And Devotion At Shirdi Sai Baba Temple

WATCH | Gudi Padwa Celebrated With Rituals And Devotion At Shirdi Sai Baba Temple

March 19, 2026 at 4:58 PM IST
Youth Survives After Being Trampled By Elephant In Odisha Village

Youth Survives After Being Trampled By Elephant In Odisha Village

March 18, 2026 at 8:59 PM IST

Quick Links / Policies

Editor's Pick

ETV Bharat Logo

Copyright © 2026 Ushodaya Enterprises Pvt. Ltd., All Rights Reserved.