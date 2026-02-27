Himachal | International Mountain Bike Competition Begins In Bir Billing; 117 Riders From 7 Countries Take Part

Baijnath: The scenic valley of Bir Billing in Himachal Pradesh's Kangra district has come alive with energy and excitement as the International Mountain Bike Competition began on Thursday. A total of 117 riders from seven countries, including Japan, Malaysia, Thailand, Kazakhstan, and Indonesia, are taking part in the three-day event, which will conclude on February 28.

The competition was flagged by Anurag Sharma, President of the Bir Billing Paragliding Association. This is the first time that an international-level cycling competition is being held in the valley, which is already famous worldwide for paragliding.

The event is being organised under the joint aegis of Union Cycliste Internationale (UCI) International Mountain Biking Competition, United Cyclist Consultants and the Billing Paragliding Association. The competition has received in-principle approval from the Cycling Federation of India and the Indian Olympic Association.

Along with international riders, personnel from the Indian Army and the Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP) are also participating. Both male and female cyclists are competing in different categories such as cross-country, cross-country eliminator, short track and downhill. The three-kilometre-long track has been prepared as per international standards. Foreign judges are overseeing the event, and dope testing is being conducted before the competition to maintain fairness and transparency. Riders have been provided with modern safety kits, and special arrangements have been made for their stay and security.

Competition Director Naman Bij said there is a great enthusiasm among athletes, many of whom are praising the natural beauty and challenging terrain of the region. UVI President Pinaki Baisak expressed hope that Bir Billing's track will gain global recognition and that the event could become an annual international fixture with support from the local administration.

Cyclists from Indonesia, including Ekumpriy Plano and Riskamelia, shared positive feedback, calling the track excellent and the valley ideal for competitive racing.