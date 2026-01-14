Here, Time Pauses: Meet 86-Year-Old Timekeeper Of Dehradun

Dehradun: Prithviraj Bhola sits surrounded by time... yet time itself seems to have paused inside his small watch repair shop in Dehradun.

Now 86, he has spent his entire life working with clocks and watches. That is evident when he talks about timepieces – his voice crystal clear, his mind sharp, and his passion still high – even as age slowly catches up with him. Because he has inherited his skills from his grandfather and father – or, as he says, because they came to him naturally. His expertise goes far beyond the mere replacement of faulty parts. When spares are unavailable, he can actually manufacture them himself.



Repairing mechanical watches, in particular, is a challenge he seems to relish. Bhola says people frequently come to him seeking his knowledge of repairing clocks. He asks them a simple question: "How much time do you have?" As he explains, learning skills imbibed over a lifetime, in just a few days or months, is not only impossible, it is disrespectful to time itself. The timekeeper of Dehradun understands the value of time, and he does not like to expend it lightly.