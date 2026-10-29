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Fresh Snowfall Blankets Kedarnath Dham In Uttarakhand’s Rudraprayag

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Devotees visit Kedarnath Temple amid snowfall in Rudraprayag, Uttarakhand, on Thursday, October 29, 2026. (ETV Bharat)

By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : October 29, 2026 at 2:34 PM IST

1 Min Read
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Rudraprayag: Devotees queued up for darshan at the Kedarnath Dham in Uttarakhand amid biting cold as fresh snowfall blanketed the shrine and temperatures plummeted on Thursday.

The high-altitude hills surrounding the shrine are now blanketed in a white sheet of snow, transforming the entire region into a snowy landscape. 

While the snowfall has brought joy to the pilgrims arriving to seek the blessings of 'Baba Kedar,' the subsequent drop in temperature has also subjected them to severe cold. 

District Magistrate Vishal Mishra has appealed to devotees to take necessary precautions against the cold and strictly follow the guidelines issued by the administration and police in view of the weather conditions. 

The district administration emphasised that while pilgrims visit to seek the blessings of 'Baba Kedar,' they must also prioritise their own safety to ensure a secure and smooth pilgrimage.

The weather in the Rudraprayag district took a turn on Thursday morning. Rain began to fall in several parts of the district, while high-altitude areas, including Kedarnath Dham, experienced snowfall. The shrine had also received snowfall three days ago; this fresh round of snow has further dropped the cold. 

Rudraprayag: Devotees queued up for darshan at the Kedarnath Dham in Uttarakhand amid biting cold as fresh snowfall blanketed the shrine and temperatures plummeted on Thursday.

The high-altitude hills surrounding the shrine are now blanketed in a white sheet of snow, transforming the entire region into a snowy landscape. 

While the snowfall has brought joy to the pilgrims arriving to seek the blessings of 'Baba Kedar,' the subsequent drop in temperature has also subjected them to severe cold. 

District Magistrate Vishal Mishra has appealed to devotees to take necessary precautions against the cold and strictly follow the guidelines issued by the administration and police in view of the weather conditions. 

The district administration emphasised that while pilgrims visit to seek the blessings of 'Baba Kedar,' they must also prioritise their own safety to ensure a secure and smooth pilgrimage.

The weather in the Rudraprayag district took a turn on Thursday morning. Rain began to fall in several parts of the district, while high-altitude areas, including Kedarnath Dham, experienced snowfall. The shrine had also received snowfall three days ago; this fresh round of snow has further dropped the cold. 

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TAGGED:

WEATHER ALERT
KEDARNATH SNOWFALL
KEDARNATH DHAM
KEDARNATH DHAM SNOWFALL
SNOWFALL IN UTTARAKHAND

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