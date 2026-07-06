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Rivers In Spate In Madhya Pradesh: Earthmover Among Vehicles Washed Away In Balaghat

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As continuous rain caused the water level to rise, the vehicles began to float in the water and subsequently washed away. (ETV Bharat)

By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : July 6, 2026 at 8:02 PM IST

1 Min Read
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Monsoon might have arrived a little late in Madhya Pradesh, but it has already wreaked havoc across the state. From Balaghat to Ujjain, Burhanpur, Pandhurna, Shajapur and Khargone, heavy rains have disrupted normal life.  

While rivers and streams are overflowing in some places, trees and tin structures have collapsed in other places. In Balaghat, a video has surfaced showing an earthmover and other vehicles being swept away in the floodwaters.

Reports indicate that the video of the vehicles being swept away is from the Bagh River, which flows through the Kirnapur-Lanji region of Balaghat district. A high-level bridge is currently under construction over the Bagh River as part of the Pradhan Mantri Gram Sadak Yojana (PMGSY). Two vehicles engaged in the construction work were swept away after the river's water level rose. This high-level bridge is being built between the villages of Andhiya Tola and Gallatola.

It is reported that the vehicles involved in the construction were stationed on the riverbank. As continuous rain caused the water level to rise, the vehicles began to float in the water and subsequently washed away.

According to sources, More than 30 districts in Madhya Pradesh have received rain. Ujjain has recorded two inches of rain. Heavy rains have also caused the water level of the Shipra River to rise. Small temples and the ghats at Ramghat are now submerged.  

The Meteorological Department has issued a rainfall alert for 23 districts in Madhya Pradesh. An 'Orange Alert' for rain has been issued in Damoh, Sagar, Dewas, Betul, Alirajpur, Umaria, Seoni, Anuppur and Chhindwara.

Monsoon might have arrived a little late in Madhya Pradesh, but it has already wreaked havoc across the state. From Balaghat to Ujjain, Burhanpur, Pandhurna, Shajapur and Khargone, heavy rains have disrupted normal life.  

While rivers and streams are overflowing in some places, trees and tin structures have collapsed in other places. In Balaghat, a video has surfaced showing an earthmover and other vehicles being swept away in the floodwaters.

Reports indicate that the video of the vehicles being swept away is from the Bagh River, which flows through the Kirnapur-Lanji region of Balaghat district. A high-level bridge is currently under construction over the Bagh River as part of the Pradhan Mantri Gram Sadak Yojana (PMGSY). Two vehicles engaged in the construction work were swept away after the river's water level rose. This high-level bridge is being built between the villages of Andhiya Tola and Gallatola.

It is reported that the vehicles involved in the construction were stationed on the riverbank. As continuous rain caused the water level to rise, the vehicles began to float in the water and subsequently washed away.

According to sources, More than 30 districts in Madhya Pradesh have received rain. Ujjain has recorded two inches of rain. Heavy rains have also caused the water level of the Shipra River to rise. Small temples and the ghats at Ramghat are now submerged.  

The Meteorological Department has issued a rainfall alert for 23 districts in Madhya Pradesh. An 'Orange Alert' for rain has been issued in Damoh, Sagar, Dewas, Betul, Alirajpur, Umaria, Seoni, Anuppur and Chhindwara.

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TAGGED:

MADHYA PRADESH WEATHER FORECAST
BALAGHAT JCB VEHICLE WASHED AWAY
SHIPRA RIVER WATER LEVEL RISES
MADHYA PRADESH MONSOON ORANGE ALERT
BALAGHAT EARTHMOVER WASHED AWAY

ABOUT THE AUTHOR

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ETV Bharat English Team

ETV Bharat has its presence in all states across the country and offers comprehensive news coverage. The English news portal chooses the best, original stories that matter to its audience. It reaches out to millions of its readers across India and abroad. The coverage of the English Desk focuses on what concerns the country from within its borders and beyond. With a dedicated team of reporters in Delhi, it offers stories of national importance emanating from the Centre, which have an impact across the nation....view details

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