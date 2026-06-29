Watch: As Heatwave Hits Europe, Police Use Water Cannon To Cool Down Bruno Mars Fans In Berlin

Tens of millions have been braving a weekend of extreme temperatures in Europe as a deadly heatwave moves eastwards, with soaring temperatures forcing people across Berlin to find creative ways to stay cool.

On Sunday, Berlin police used water cannons to cool down fans queuing for a Bruno Mars concert at Berlin's Olympiastadion. In the city centre, water fountains are popular with those looking for ways to cool down.

A Berlin resident, Diana said, "Sometimes good, sometimes bad, because I’m sensitive to heat and have trouble with my circulation. And I just can’t drink enough, and if I don’t drink enough, I just keel over. That’s obviously normal, but I just can’t drink that much."

She fears that it might get warmer as it's only June. "Well, I can even imagine that it might get even warmer. Like, this isn’t the end of it. Because it’s only June right now. So I can imagine it getting even warmer," she said.

The increasing temperature worries Diana, as even after drinking three litres of water, she still passed out. "It worries me a bit, I’d say. Because I’ve already drunk three litres of water and still passed out. And when I, I also ride my bike, and if, for example, it’s a notch hotter than today and I keel over, that’s not so great."

A 20-year-old tourist, Oxana, is visiting Berlin for the first time, and she liked the weather as it was a big surprise for her.

"For some of us, it was the first time visiting Berlin, and it was unexpected for us that the weather in Berlin could be so hot. And we are really, really lucky, we really like to stay in this area in such weather because it's a really big surprise," Oxana said. A Bruno Mars fan from Estonia, Damien, called it "hard" and a crazy experience, saying, "I was not ready for that."

"For me, it's very hard today because I need to buy lots of water. I've already drunk three litres of water today, and I went to the fountain to get water on my face and head so I won't get warmed up. It's very hard for me, yeah.

On being asked whether he expected this kind of weather when he booked his flight to Berlin, he answered, "When I was looking at the weather forecast 2 months ago, there wasn't such warm weather, and I was like, maybe 30 degrees is going to be okay, but not 40 degrees like today." (AFP)

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