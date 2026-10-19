Health Of Five Rescued Orangutans Improves At Nandankanan Zoo

Bhubaneswar: The health of five young orangutans rescued from Bhograi is gradually improving, with two cubs that were previously suffering from anaemia showing increased movement and activity levels. All five are eating normally, and their weight is steadily increasing, offering encouraging signs of recovery under specialised care at Nandankanan Zoological Park.

The orangutans are being monitored daily by a team of experts, who have reported normal food intake and stool conditions. With their appetites improving, the quantity of food provided to them has been gradually increased, and solid food has been introduced into their diet.

Notably, one female and one male orangutan that had been diagnosed with anaemia are showing improvements in their movement and behaviour and have become more active.

Pradeep Mirase, Deputy Director of Nandankanan Zoological Park, said the improvement in the animals’ health following their rescue was encouraging. The veterinary team is continuing to monitor their condition and ensure they receive appropriate nutrition and care.

To keep the young orangutans active and engaged, swings and toys have been provided in their enclosure. The animals have been spending time playing with these items as they gradually recover in their new surroundings.

The five orangutans will remain in quarantine for three months, until the end of December, while their health and adaptation are closely monitored.

Meanwhile, arrangements are being made to accommodate tourists who will be able to observe the orangutans from within a glass enclosure designed to recreate a natural environment. The facility is intended to provide visitors with an opportunity to view the animals while ensuring their care and welfare remain a priority.

