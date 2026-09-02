Haryana Nawazpur Village Demands For Reliable Mobile Network

Yamunanagar: For many, the mobile phone has become almost an extension of the body. And with network connectivity reaching more and more places, staying connected to the digital world has become a part of everyday life.

However, in Haryana’s Nawazpur village, around 850 residents live without mobile network coverage, leaving them, in today’s connected world, almost cut off from the rest of the world.

The lack of connectivity is affecting students, who depend on their phones for notes, study material and online learning. With no mobile network available, villagers have turned to private Wi-Fi connections, but say the alternative comes with additional costs and limitations of its own.

Sanjay Gurjar, a villager said," We have had to install Wi-Fi. But Wi-Fi is not a permanent solution because we have to stay within its range. We also need to go to the fields and step outside for other work. Both children and adults are facing this problem. You can say that without network connectivity, the village is incomplete.”

Meanwhile, the local administration has taken note of the issue and says a survey will be conducted, with steps to improve connectivity expected to follow. Jaspal Gill, SDM, Chhachhrauli said, "We will have a survey conducted by the concerned agencies, and the issue will be resolved at the earliest.”

For the residents of Nawazpur, the demand is simple: reliable mobile connectivity that can help them stay connected, access education and carry out their daily work without having to travel long distances.