ETV Bharat / Videos

Haryana Nawazpur Village Demands For Reliable Mobile Network

🎬 Watch Now: Feature Video

thumbnail
Haryana Nawazpur Village Demands For Reliable Mobile Network (PTI Videos)

By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : September 2, 2026 at 6:23 PM IST

1 Min Read
Choose ETV Bharat

Yamunanagar: For many, the mobile phone has become almost an extension of the body. And with network connectivity reaching more and more places, staying connected to the digital world has become a part of everyday life.  

However, in Haryana’s Nawazpur village, around 850 residents live without mobile network coverage, leaving them, in today’s connected world, almost cut off from the rest of the world. 

The lack of connectivity is affecting students, who depend on their phones for notes, study material and online learning. With no mobile network available, villagers have turned to private Wi-Fi connections, but say the alternative comes with additional costs and limitations of its own.  

Sanjay Gurjar, a villager said," We have had to install Wi-Fi. But Wi-Fi is not a permanent solution because we have to stay within its range. We also need to go to the fields and step outside for other work. Both children and adults are facing this problem. You can say that without network connectivity, the village is incomplete.”

Meanwhile, the local administration has taken note of the issue and says a survey will be conducted, with steps to improve connectivity expected to follow. Jaspal Gill, SDM, Chhachhrauli said, "We will have a survey conducted by the concerned agencies, and the issue will be resolved at the earliest.” 

For the residents of Nawazpur, the demand is simple: reliable mobile connectivity that can help them stay connected, access education and carry out their daily work without having to travel long distances.

Yamunanagar: For many, the mobile phone has become almost an extension of the body. And with network connectivity reaching more and more places, staying connected to the digital world has become a part of everyday life.  

However, in Haryana’s Nawazpur village, around 850 residents live without mobile network coverage, leaving them, in today’s connected world, almost cut off from the rest of the world. 

The lack of connectivity is affecting students, who depend on their phones for notes, study material and online learning. With no mobile network available, villagers have turned to private Wi-Fi connections, but say the alternative comes with additional costs and limitations of its own.  

Sanjay Gurjar, a villager said," We have had to install Wi-Fi. But Wi-Fi is not a permanent solution because we have to stay within its range. We also need to go to the fields and step outside for other work. Both children and adults are facing this problem. You can say that without network connectivity, the village is incomplete.”

Meanwhile, the local administration has taken note of the issue and says a survey will be conducted, with steps to improve connectivity expected to follow. Jaspal Gill, SDM, Chhachhrauli said, "We will have a survey conducted by the concerned agencies, and the issue will be resolved at the earliest.” 

For the residents of Nawazpur, the demand is simple: reliable mobile connectivity that can help them stay connected, access education and carry out their daily work without having to travel long distances.

For All Latest Updates

TAGGED:

HARYANA MOBILE CONNECTIVITY
HARYANA MOBILE PHONE NETWORK
HARYANA NAWAZPUR MOBILE NETWORK
HARYANA NAWAZPUR VILLAGE
HARYANA VILLAGE MOBILE NETWORK

Related Articles

Muslim artisans craft the crown and other ornaments along with the attire that adorn the idol of Lord Krishna every year on Janmashtami.

Muslim Artisans Keep Mathura’s Generations-Old Tradition Alive By Crafting Lord Krishna’s Janmashtami Adornments

September 2, 2026 at 10:19 AM IST
RSS Chief Mohan Bhagwat addressed gathering at t the "Hindu Vishwa Bandhu - Embrace the World in Friendship" event in Toronto.

'Many People Enlightening Society; Sangh Is Also One Of Them': RSS Chief Mohan Bhagwat In Toronto

August 31, 2026 at 12:47 PM IST
Nepal Floods

Nepal Floods: Jammu School Students Pray For Victims And Their Families

August 29, 2026 at 8:15 PM IST
Renowned sand sculptor Sudarshan Patnaik, with his latest creation on the sea beach in Odisha's Puri, has paid tributes to those who lost their lives in the devastating flash floods that hit Nepal recently.

Sudarsan Pattnaik's Special Sand Art With Message 'Prayers For Nepal' At Puri Sea Beach In Odisha

August 29, 2026 at 5:06 PM IST

Quick Links / Policies

Editor's Pick

ETV Bharat Logo

Copyright © 2026 Ushodaya Enterprises Pvt. Ltd., All Rights Reserved.