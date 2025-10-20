Handmade Candles Light Up Diwali Celebrations In Nainital

Nainital: Uttarakhand's famous hill station, Nainital, is renowned not only for its lakes and natural beauty, but also for its traditional candle art. Candles made in Nainital are in demand on Diwali not only in India but also abroad.

The candles made in Nainital are not just a part of ordinary decorations, but a vibrant reflection of the culture and craftsmanship of the lake city. This is why, during Diwali, Nainital candles are in demand from many major cities across the country. Tourists visiting Nainital also purchase the candles for the festival of lights.

A special candle market is set up in Nainital during Diwali. The special feature of these beautiful and colorful candles is that they are hand-made in various forms.

Varsha, who has been in the candle business since the 1990s, said that these beautiful candles are crafted with great care and skill. In Nainital's few candle industries, women are engaged in crafting exquisite candles with their own hands.

These women support their families by making candles as a cottage industry in their small homes. They train women from poor families in candle-making, who melt wax and add bright colors. Some candles are made by filling wax in glass or molds, while others are special candles made by women solely by hand. The uniqueness of these Nainital candles is that no machinery is used in their making. Candles are available in the Nainital market for prices ranging from 10 rupees to 1000 rupees.

There was a time when 80 to 90 small and large candle industries operated throughout the city, providing a major source of livelihood for hundreds of people in Nainital. However, the candle industry in Nainital is gradually losing its luster. As on date, only 10 to 15 candle makers remain in the city.