ETV Bharat / Videos

Handmade Candles Light Up Diwali Celebrations In Nainital

🎬 Watch Now: Feature Video

thumbnail

By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : October 20, 2025 at 5:40 PM IST

2 Min Read
Choose ETV Bharat

Nainital: Uttarakhand's famous hill station, Nainital, is renowned not only for its lakes and natural beauty, but also for its traditional candle art. Candles made in Nainital are in demand on Diwali not only in India but also abroad.

The candles made in Nainital are not just a part of ordinary decorations, but a vibrant reflection of the culture and craftsmanship of the lake city. This is why, during Diwali, Nainital candles are in demand from many major cities across the country. Tourists visiting Nainital also purchase the candles for the festival of lights.

A special candle market is set up in Nainital during Diwali. The special feature of these beautiful and colorful candles is that they are hand-made in various forms. 

Varsha, who has been in the candle business since the 1990s, said that these beautiful candles are crafted with great care and skill. In Nainital's few candle industries, women are engaged in crafting exquisite candles with their own hands.

These women support their families by making candles as a cottage industry in their small homes. They train women from poor families in candle-making, who melt wax and add bright colors. Some candles are made by filling wax in glass or molds, while others are special candles made by women solely by hand. The uniqueness of these Nainital candles is that no machinery is used in their making. Candles are available in the Nainital market for prices ranging from 10 rupees to 1000 rupees.

There was a time when 80 to 90 small and large candle industries operated throughout the city, providing a major source of livelihood for hundreds of people in Nainital. However, the candle industry in Nainital is gradually losing its luster. As on date, only 10 to 15 candle makers remain in the city.

Read More:

  1. On Diwali, Sudarsan Pattnaik Sculpts Sand Art Of Goddess Kali Using 1000 Earthen Lamps
  2. LIVE: Ayodhya Deepotsav 2025 | Celebrations Underway As Ayodhya Lights Up Record 26 Lakh Diyas

Nainital: Uttarakhand's famous hill station, Nainital, is renowned not only for its lakes and natural beauty, but also for its traditional candle art. Candles made in Nainital are in demand on Diwali not only in India but also abroad.

The candles made in Nainital are not just a part of ordinary decorations, but a vibrant reflection of the culture and craftsmanship of the lake city. This is why, during Diwali, Nainital candles are in demand from many major cities across the country. Tourists visiting Nainital also purchase the candles for the festival of lights.

A special candle market is set up in Nainital during Diwali. The special feature of these beautiful and colorful candles is that they are hand-made in various forms. 

Varsha, who has been in the candle business since the 1990s, said that these beautiful candles are crafted with great care and skill. In Nainital's few candle industries, women are engaged in crafting exquisite candles with their own hands.

These women support their families by making candles as a cottage industry in their small homes. They train women from poor families in candle-making, who melt wax and add bright colors. Some candles are made by filling wax in glass or molds, while others are special candles made by women solely by hand. The uniqueness of these Nainital candles is that no machinery is used in their making. Candles are available in the Nainital market for prices ranging from 10 rupees to 1000 rupees.

There was a time when 80 to 90 small and large candle industries operated throughout the city, providing a major source of livelihood for hundreds of people in Nainital. However, the candle industry in Nainital is gradually losing its luster. As on date, only 10 to 15 candle makers remain in the city.

Read More:

  1. On Diwali, Sudarsan Pattnaik Sculpts Sand Art Of Goddess Kali Using 1000 Earthen Lamps
  2. LIVE: Ayodhya Deepotsav 2025 | Celebrations Underway As Ayodhya Lights Up Record 26 Lakh Diyas

For All Latest Updates

TAGGED:

UTTARAKHAND FAMOUS CANDLES
NAINITAL CANDLES DIWALI 2025
DIWALI
UTTARAKHAND LATEST

ABOUT THE AUTHOR

author-img

ETV Bharat English Team

...view details

Related Articles

Sudarsan Pattnaik Creates Goddess Kali's Sand Art On The Occasion Of Diwali

On Diwali, Sudarsan Pattnaik Sculpts Sand Art Of Goddess Kali Using 1000 Earthen Lamps

October 20, 2025 at 2:52 PM IST
Diwali sweets

Gold Mithai Worth Rs 21,000 Per Kg Being Sold In Maharashtra's Amravati

October 18, 2025 at 7:03 PM IST
Ooty Kicks Off Early Christmas Celebrations With Traditional Cake Mixing Ceremony

Ooty Kicks Off Early Christmas Celebrations With Traditional Cake Mixing Ceremony

October 17, 2025 at 3:04 PM IST
Festive spirit has brightly lit up the markets of Kolkata

Kolkata Markets Buzz With Festive Cheer Ahead Of Dhanteras And Diwali

October 17, 2025 at 1:37 PM IST

Quick Links / Policies

Editor's Pick

Why Some Galaxies Never Puff Up: Indian Researchers Decode The Mystery of Superthin Galaxies

Analysis | Service Chiefs Threatening Pakistan, The Messaging And More

Analysis: Ties With Taliban Part Of India’s Policy Of Strategic Pragmatism In Afghanistan

Green Crackers: A Compromise With Environment Or Temporary Measure? Experts Weigh In

ETV Bharat Logo

Copyright © 2025 Ushodaya Enterprises Pvt. Ltd., All Rights Reserved.