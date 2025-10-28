Halloween Season Back In Form In California

A three-face zombie bumps on your car's windshield, a Joker stuffs his snake into your window, or a masked man opens the door of your car from out of nowhere; these are the experiences people have to go through for their cars to be cleaned at this carwash in California’s Orange County during Halloween season.

The event first started in 2020 when Halloween was cancelled and there wasn't much to do during the pandemic, says co-founder Veronica Young.

As it got popular, the tradition was carried on.

Customers consider these bizarre car wash experiences as the scariest.

"It's a pretty good experience. I love a lot of the spooky season stuff, so I think it was really, really fun," a customer said.

Another customer echoed: "I think there's been a lot of scare actors just coming towards you all the time, but also I think it's different from a haunted house - it gets your car washed too."

Veronica Young, co-founder of The Haunted Carwash, said: "If you're a little more spooked, or maybe you don't know your children, if you could bring your children, and maybe this could be their first haunt experience and see how they do, because they don't have to be open. The windows can be closed, and the doors can be shut, and they can feel safe inside."