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Gujarat: Lioness, Dog Trapped In Well For Hours, Rescued Safely

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Lioness, Dog trapped in well in Gujarat (ETV Bharat)

By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : June 16, 2026 at 4:29 PM IST

1 Min Read
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Amreli: A lioness chasing a dog fell into an open well near Khambhaliya village in Gujarat’s Amreli district, trapping both animals inside for more than five hours before they were rescued by the forest officials.

The incident took place in a farm belonging to former village sarpanch Atabhai Vagh in  Rajula taluka, where the lioness had entered in search of prey. According to forest officials, the lioness spotted a dog and began chasing it. During the pursuit, the big cat lost its balance and fell into an open well. The dog also ended up trapped inside the well.

Upon receiving the information, a team from the Rajula Forest Range rushed to the spot and launched a rescue operation. Officials made special arrangements to safely extract both animals from the well. The operation lasted for five hours, and both animals were pulled out of the well.

The lioness was later examined by veterinarians and shifted to Babarkot Animal Care Centre for further observation and treatment. Rajula Range Forest Officer (RFO) D.K. Makwana said the department acted immediately after receiving information about the incident and ensured the safe rescue of both the animals.

Amreli: A lioness chasing a dog fell into an open well near Khambhaliya village in Gujarat’s Amreli district, trapping both animals inside for more than five hours before they were rescued by the forest officials.

The incident took place in a farm belonging to former village sarpanch Atabhai Vagh in  Rajula taluka, where the lioness had entered in search of prey. According to forest officials, the lioness spotted a dog and began chasing it. During the pursuit, the big cat lost its balance and fell into an open well. The dog also ended up trapped inside the well.

Upon receiving the information, a team from the Rajula Forest Range rushed to the spot and launched a rescue operation. Officials made special arrangements to safely extract both animals from the well. The operation lasted for five hours, and both animals were pulled out of the well.

The lioness was later examined by veterinarians and shifted to Babarkot Animal Care Centre for further observation and treatment. Rajula Range Forest Officer (RFO) D.K. Makwana said the department acted immediately after receiving information about the incident and ensured the safe rescue of both the animals.

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TAGGED:

AMRELI OPEN WELL INCIDENT
GIR LIONESS FALLS IN WELL
RAJULA FOREST RESCUE OPERATION
LIONESS AND DOG RESCUE
GUJARAT LIONESS RESCUE

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ETV Bharat English Team

ETV Bharat has its presence in all states across the country and offers comprehensive news coverage. The English news portal chooses the best, original stories that matter to its audience. It reaches out to millions of its readers across India and abroad. The coverage of the English Desk focuses on what concerns the country from within its borders and beyond. With a dedicated team of reporters in Delhi, it offers stories of national importance emanating from the Centre, which have an impact across the nation....view details

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