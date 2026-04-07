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WATCH: Gas Crisis Brings Gujarat Textile Hub To A Standstill

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WATCH | Gujarat: Gas Crisis Brings Jetpur's Textile Hub To A Standstill (PTI)

By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : April 7, 2026 at 1:50 PM IST

1 Min Read
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Rajkot: A serious crisis is unfolding in Jetpur, a town in Gujarat's Rajkot district known for its sari printing and textile industry, as the impact of the ongoing West Asia conflict begins to affect local businesses.

Rising crude oil prices have led to a sharp increase in the cost of raw materials, making it difficult for factory owners to continue operations. At the same time, a major disruption in commercial gas supply has forced nearly half of the dyeing and printing units in the town to shut down. 

Factory owner Anilbhai Kachhadiya said his unit has been closed for the past six days due to the lack of commercial gas, which is essential for dyeing fabric in the production process. He said, "The reason for the shutdown is that our factory has a flat base painting machine, and to dry the fabric, we require commercial gas. However, commercial gas is currently unavailable. Due to this, our company has been closed for the past six days."

Industry representatives say the prices of key materials such as dyes, chemicals, coal, and packaging have increased by around 30 per cent. Jayantibhai Ramoliya, President of the Jetpur Dyeing and Printing Association, said the industry depends heavily on crude oil-based products, and rising costs, along with gas shortages, are severely affecting operations. The crisis is also impacting workers. Anil Kumar, a labourer from Bihar, said many factories have shut, leaving workers without jobs.

Industry leaders have urged the government to restore gas supply quickly to prevent further losses and protect livelihoods. (With PTI inputs)

Rajkot: A serious crisis is unfolding in Jetpur, a town in Gujarat's Rajkot district known for its sari printing and textile industry, as the impact of the ongoing West Asia conflict begins to affect local businesses.

Rising crude oil prices have led to a sharp increase in the cost of raw materials, making it difficult for factory owners to continue operations. At the same time, a major disruption in commercial gas supply has forced nearly half of the dyeing and printing units in the town to shut down. 

Factory owner Anilbhai Kachhadiya said his unit has been closed for the past six days due to the lack of commercial gas, which is essential for dyeing fabric in the production process. He said, "The reason for the shutdown is that our factory has a flat base painting machine, and to dry the fabric, we require commercial gas. However, commercial gas is currently unavailable. Due to this, our company has been closed for the past six days."

Industry representatives say the prices of key materials such as dyes, chemicals, coal, and packaging have increased by around 30 per cent. Jayantibhai Ramoliya, President of the Jetpur Dyeing and Printing Association, said the industry depends heavily on crude oil-based products, and rising costs, along with gas shortages, are severely affecting operations. The crisis is also impacting workers. Anil Kumar, a labourer from Bihar, said many factories have shut, leaving workers without jobs.

Industry leaders have urged the government to restore gas supply quickly to prevent further losses and protect livelihoods. (With PTI inputs)

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TAGGED:

JETPUR TEXTILE HUB
FUEL SHORTAGE
IRAN ISRAEL WAR
WEST ASIA SITUATION
GAS CRISIS IN DUJARAT

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