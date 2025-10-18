GST Bachat Utsav 2025 Live: Sitharaman, Goyal, Vaishnaw Address Joint Press Meet

Union Minister Nirmala Sitharaman, Piyush Goyal and Ashwini Vaishnaw are holding a joint press conference on GST Bachat Utsav. Announced by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the new reforms came into effect on 22 September. The next-generation GST reforms represent a significant step towards simplifying India’s indirect tax system. The reforms are bringing substantial relief to citizens by reducing the tax rate on various goods and services. Under the Next Generation GST reforms, the Government has announced major relief for stationery items. Students and retailers are benefiting from the latest GST reforms. The Government emphasizes that this move is part of a larger initiative to support education, promote learning, and make essential materials affordable and accessible to all.