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Groom Arrives On Bullock Cart, Promotes Dowry-Free Marriage In Jharkhand’s Bokaro

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Groom Arrives On Bullock Cart, Promotes Dowry-Free Marriage In Jharkhand’s Bokaro (ETV Bharat)

By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : July 14, 2026 at 6:58 PM IST

1 Min Read
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Bokaro: A groom in Jharkhand’s Bokaro district chose a decorated bullock cart instead of luxury vehicles for his wedding procession, sending out a message against dowry and traditional values. Janardan Kumar Mahto, a resident of Teliadih Tangtona village in Kasmar block, married Shweta Kumari of Mungo Bagda village. He arrived at the wedding venue on a flower-decorated bullock cart, and the bride’s farewell was also conducted in the same vehicle.

Instead of loud DJ music, the wedding procession featured traditional Kudmali folk songs, reflecting the region’s cultural heritage. The families said the marriage was solemnised without any dowry, with the aim of promoting social values over extravagance.

“Our objective was not just to conduct a marriage but to send a message that relationships are built on values, respect and trust, not dowry,” the groom said, expressing hope that the younger generation would preserve traditional culture and reject the social evil of dowry.

The bullock cart was decorated by local artisans, while the wedding procession also included traditional horse dance performances and rituals conducted according to Kudmali customs.

Bokaro: A groom in Jharkhand’s Bokaro district chose a decorated bullock cart instead of luxury vehicles for his wedding procession, sending out a message against dowry and traditional values. Janardan Kumar Mahto, a resident of Teliadih Tangtona village in Kasmar block, married Shweta Kumari of Mungo Bagda village. He arrived at the wedding venue on a flower-decorated bullock cart, and the bride’s farewell was also conducted in the same vehicle.

Instead of loud DJ music, the wedding procession featured traditional Kudmali folk songs, reflecting the region’s cultural heritage. The families said the marriage was solemnised without any dowry, with the aim of promoting social values over extravagance.

“Our objective was not just to conduct a marriage but to send a message that relationships are built on values, respect and trust, not dowry,” the groom said, expressing hope that the younger generation would preserve traditional culture and reject the social evil of dowry.

The bullock cart was decorated by local artisans, while the wedding procession also included traditional horse dance performances and rituals conducted according to Kudmali customs.

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TAGGED:

DOWRY FREE MARRIAGE JHARKHAND
TRADITIONAL WEDDING
BULLOCK CART BARAAT
BOKARO WEDDING
BOKARO BULLOCK CART WEDDING

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ETV Bharat English Team

ETV Bharat has its presence in all states across the country and offers comprehensive news coverage. The English news portal chooses the best, original stories that matter to its audience. It reaches out to millions of its readers across India and abroad. The coverage of the English Desk focuses on what concerns the country from within its borders and beyond. With a dedicated team of reporters in Delhi, it offers stories of national importance emanating from the Centre, which have an impact across the nation....view details

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