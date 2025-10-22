ETV Bharat / Videos

Greenpeace Slams Brazil's Decision To Greenlight Oil Drilling In Amazon

🎬 Watch Now: Feature Video

thumbnail

By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : October 22, 2025 at 3:04 PM IST

1 Min Read
Choose ETV Bharat

Sao Paulo, Brazil: Greenpeace Brazil's Oceans Front coordinator Mariana Andrade has said that Brazil's decision to give Petrobras a license to drill for oil near the mouth of the Amazon River contradicts its ambition to lead on global climate commitments. 

In an interview with AFP, Andrade, who is an oceanographer, said, "There’s no such thing as sustainable oil exploration; I think that’s the first point we need to acknowledge. And in this region specifically, the Amazon River mouth basin, we're talking about a highly complex and fragile environmental setting."

"It's a deep reef, and also one located in a very turbulent region, so it receives little sunlight. All of these conditions make it truly special. There's nothing like it anywhere else in the world. It's something unique to Brazil, unique to our region, and it actually contributes biodiversity, marine life, to other parts of the planet."

When Brazil makes a decision to sell exploration rights to 19 oil and gas blocks near the mouth of the Amazon river, while hosting such a major international event, it's both regrettable and contradictory, Andrade said. 

The government, she added, tells the international public that the country is ready to lead on climate commitments. 

"Today, Lula is a global leader, a leader of the Global South, who could be making a bold decision toward on energy transition, positioning Petrobras as an energy company, not an oil company. That's what we would hope to see right now. And we know there's still hope, still time to reverse this process -- to avoid opening new oil wells in this region, especially at the mouth of the Amazon," she said.

Sao Paulo, Brazil: Greenpeace Brazil's Oceans Front coordinator Mariana Andrade has said that Brazil's decision to give Petrobras a license to drill for oil near the mouth of the Amazon River contradicts its ambition to lead on global climate commitments. 

In an interview with AFP, Andrade, who is an oceanographer, said, "There’s no such thing as sustainable oil exploration; I think that’s the first point we need to acknowledge. And in this region specifically, the Amazon River mouth basin, we're talking about a highly complex and fragile environmental setting."

"It's a deep reef, and also one located in a very turbulent region, so it receives little sunlight. All of these conditions make it truly special. There's nothing like it anywhere else in the world. It's something unique to Brazil, unique to our region, and it actually contributes biodiversity, marine life, to other parts of the planet."

When Brazil makes a decision to sell exploration rights to 19 oil and gas blocks near the mouth of the Amazon river, while hosting such a major international event, it's both regrettable and contradictory, Andrade said. 

The government, she added, tells the international public that the country is ready to lead on climate commitments. 

"Today, Lula is a global leader, a leader of the Global South, who could be making a bold decision toward on energy transition, positioning Petrobras as an energy company, not an oil company. That's what we would hope to see right now. And we know there's still hope, still time to reverse this process -- to avoid opening new oil wells in this region, especially at the mouth of the Amazon," she said.

For All Latest Updates

TAGGED:

AMAZON
GREENPEACE
OIL DRILLING IN AMAZON
PETROBRAS
MARIANA ANDRADE

ABOUT THE AUTHOR

author-img

ETV Bharat English Team

...view details

Related Articles

Badrinath Dham Shines With 11,000 Diyas On Diwali

Uttarakhand: Badrinath Dham Shines With 11,000 Diyas On Diwali

October 21, 2025 at 3:51 PM IST
Handmade candles on display at a store in Nainital, Uttarakhand

Handmade Candles Light Up Diwali Celebrations In Nainital

October 20, 2025 at 5:40 PM IST
Sudarsan Pattnaik Creates Goddess Kali's Sand Art On The Occasion Of Diwali

On Diwali, Sudarsan Pattnaik Sculpts Sand Art Of Goddess Kali Using 1000 Earthen Lamps

October 20, 2025 at 2:52 PM IST
Diwali sweets

Gold Mithai Worth Rs 21,000 Per Kg Being Sold In Maharashtra's Amravati

October 18, 2025 at 7:03 PM IST

Quick Links / Policies

Editor's Pick

Bihar Elections | Ground Report: Karpoori Gave Dignity To Samastipur Where Discontent Over Unemployment And Development Still Runs High

Bihar Elections 2025: Patna’s Bustling Marine Drive Offers Food For Thought On State’s Progress

Pakistan's Implosion And The Munir Moment: Religion, Army And Collapse Of Purpose | Analysis

Interview | 'Never Believed Naxalites Would Surender In Such Large Numbers': Former Chhattisgarh DGP

ETV Bharat Logo

Copyright © 2025 Ushodaya Enterprises Pvt. Ltd., All Rights Reserved.