Greenland's Dog Sled Mushers Hope For The Arrival Of Snow Amid Record Hot Winter

Sisimiut: Unusually warm temperatures and scarce snowfall are disrupting traditional dog sledding in Greenland, raising concerns for communities that rely on snow and ice-based travel and livelihoods. With temperatures running nearly 4.9 degrees Celsius above average, Greenland has recorded a new heat milestone this winter. The lack of snow has left frozen later partially bare, forcing mushers to push their sleds over exposed ground. Young musher Nukaaraq Olsen said conditions have made it difficult to travel routes once taken for granted, adding that he worries about the future if warming continues. Veteran musher Juhanne Bech, who began dog sledding in 1978, said stable snow and ice have declined sharply over the past decade.

She noted that the shortened winter season has reduced income opportunities, threatening both tradition and survival.