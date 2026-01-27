WATCH | Greenland Dogsled Surveillance Patrol 'Extremely Effective', Says Ex-member

Copenhagen: The Danish military's dogsled team, known as the Sirius patrol, which monitors Greenland's vast frozen northeast, is "extremely effective" at its surveillance role, says a former member. "American presidents come and go, but the Sirius patrol will remain. This is because it is the most effective way of doing things," says Sebastian Ravn Rasmussen, following comments by US President Donald Trump mocking the unit's security role.

Rasmussen said that the Sirus Patrol relies on traditional dogsleds instead of snowmobiles because they are more reliable in harsh arctic conditions. Dogs and sleds can travel huge distances for long periods in isolated areas, while machines often break down. Even if a sled is damaged or dogs are lost, patrols can continue at reduced speed. He said ground patrols provide detailed information that satellites or aircraft cannot detect, especially in winter when the landscape is completely white. The patrol covers around 20,000 kilometres each year, helping Denmark monitor the region and assert sovereignty.

Rasmussen added that the Sirius Patrol is a surveillance unit, not a combat force. In case of conflict, NATO forces, including the US, would assist in Greenland's defence. (with AFP inputs)