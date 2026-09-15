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Grand Vighnaraj Ganapati Puja Draws Large Number Of Devotees In Odisha's Balasore

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Grand Vighnaraj Ganapati Puja Draws Large Number Of Devotees In Balasore. (PTI)

By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : September 15, 2026 at 9:32 AM IST

1 Min Read
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Devotion and enthusiasm marked the beginning of the Lord Ganesh festival, as the Vighnaraj Ganapati Puja in Odisha's Balasore district entered its fifth year. This milestone is marked by deep spiritual fervour, grand rituals, and widespread public enthusiasm.

This year's festivities feature an array of distinctive traditions, headlined by the daily offering of 56 Bhog to Lord Ganesha alongside a grand ritual of 108 lamps. The foremost highlight drawing immense public interest is a 6-foot-tall Maha Aarti brought from Varanasi.

Over the course of the three-day religious observance, thousands of devotees and visitors from across the region continue to converge at the pandal to offer prayers and witness the spectacular evening ceremonies.

Devotion and enthusiasm marked the beginning of the Lord Ganesh festival, as the Vighnaraj Ganapati Puja in Odisha's Balasore district entered its fifth year. This milestone is marked by deep spiritual fervour, grand rituals, and widespread public enthusiasm.

This year's festivities feature an array of distinctive traditions, headlined by the daily offering of 56 Bhog to Lord Ganesha alongside a grand ritual of 108 lamps. The foremost highlight drawing immense public interest is a 6-foot-tall Maha Aarti brought from Varanasi.

Over the course of the three-day religious observance, thousands of devotees and visitors from across the region continue to converge at the pandal to offer prayers and witness the spectacular evening ceremonies.

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TAGGED:

GANESH CHATURTHI IN ODISHA
VIGHNARAJ GANAPATI PUJA

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