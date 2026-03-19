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Grand Gudi Padwa Celebrations Light Up Girgaon With Cultural Processions And Bike Rally

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Grand Gudi Padwa Celebrations Light Up Girgaon With Cultural Processions And Bike Rally (ETV Bharat)

By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : March 19, 2026 at 5:48 PM IST

1 Min Read
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Mumbai: The festival of Gudi Padwa was celebrated with great enthusiasm in Girgaon, where a grand traditional procession drew large crowds. Mumbaikars turned out in significant numbers, dressed in traditional Maharashtrian attire.

The Girgaon procession is considered a major cultural attraction across Maharashtra, and this year too witnessed high energy and participation. Women in Nauvari sarees, men wearing traditional pheta, and energetic dhol-tasha troupes transformed the streets into a display of rich Maharashtrian heritage.

A key highlight of the event was the all-women bike rally, which was carried out with great excitement. Participants rode through the streets in traditional attire. Swati Hande, dressed as Savitribai Phule, said she chose the look to honour the pioneer who helped women gain dignity and education in society. "We are the daughters of Savitribai, and it is because of her that women have got a place of dignity today," she said.

The rally also featured a striking depiction of Goddess Bhavani mounted on a Bullet motorcycle, while male participants conveyed the message of unity and “Akhanda Hindustan” through their ride.

Mumbai: The festival of Gudi Padwa was celebrated with great enthusiasm in Girgaon, where a grand traditional procession drew large crowds. Mumbaikars turned out in significant numbers, dressed in traditional Maharashtrian attire.

The Girgaon procession is considered a major cultural attraction across Maharashtra, and this year too witnessed high energy and participation. Women in Nauvari sarees, men wearing traditional pheta, and energetic dhol-tasha troupes transformed the streets into a display of rich Maharashtrian heritage.

A key highlight of the event was the all-women bike rally, which was carried out with great excitement. Participants rode through the streets in traditional attire. Swati Hande, dressed as Savitribai Phule, said she chose the look to honour the pioneer who helped women gain dignity and education in society. "We are the daughters of Savitribai, and it is because of her that women have got a place of dignity today," she said.

The rally also featured a striking depiction of Goddess Bhavani mounted on a Bullet motorcycle, while male participants conveyed the message of unity and “Akhanda Hindustan” through their ride.

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TAGGED:

MUMBAI CULTURAL PROCESSION 2026
GIRGAON BIKE RALLY WOMEN
MAHARASHTRIAN TRADITIONAL FESTIVAL
DHOL TASHA PROCESSION MUMBAI
GUDI PADWA GIRGAON CELEBRATION

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