Gold Mithai Worth Rs 21,000 Per Kg Being Sold In Maharashtra's Amravati

Amravati: It is Diwali time, and if you visit Amravati in Maharashtra, you will get a gold mithai, named 'Golden Flower' for a staggering Rs 21,000 per kg.

This Golden Flower is a topic of discussion in Amravati. 24 carat gold is used in this sweet, which is being sold in a sweet shop. Chandrakant Popat, owner of Raghuveer Prathishtan, told ETV Bharat, "We use almonds, pistas and keshar (saffron) to make this sweet. We place a layer of 24-carat gold on it, and so it is expensive than other sweets that are being sold."

"It is being prepared by workers from Rajasthan, and there is a high demand for it from cities like Mumbai and Pune. This year, we have even sent the Golden Flower to the United States of America. It has been certified by a laboratory. However, due to the rising prices of gold, this time the demand from the local market is less," Popat said.

The Raghuveer Prathishtan is functioning for the last 58 years, and they are making sweets since the last 35 years. They also make Bengali sweets and sweets from North India.