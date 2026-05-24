Watch: Glacier Burst Near Badrinath, No Damage Caused

Dehradun: A glacier burst incident was reported in the Kanchanganga area near the holy shrine of Badrinath Dham in Uttarakhand on Sunday. However, no loss of life or property has been reported in the incident.

According to officials, the local administration and the police department are closely monitoring the situation in the area. Authorities said rising temperatures in high-altitude regions often lead to rapid melting of glaciers, resulting in such incidents.

Chamoli Superintendent of Police, Surjit Singh Panwar, confirmed that the glacier burst in the Kanchanganga did not cause any damage. He added that every year, this glacier gradually slides downwards and eventually comes to a halt in the Kanchanganga region. The administration has further appealed to the public not to pay attention to rumours and to exercise caution while travelling in the sensitive mountainous areas.