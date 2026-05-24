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Watch: Glacier Burst Near Badrinath, No Damage Caused

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Glacier Burst reported in the Kanchanganga area near the holy shrine of Badrinath Dham. (ETV Bharat)

By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : May 24, 2026 at 3:20 PM IST

1 Min Read
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Dehradun: A glacier burst incident was reported in the Kanchanganga area near the holy shrine of Badrinath Dham in Uttarakhand on Sunday. However, no loss of life or property has been reported in the incident.

According to officials, the local administration and the police department are closely monitoring the situation in the area. Authorities said rising temperatures in high-altitude regions often lead to rapid melting of glaciers, resulting in such incidents. 

Chamoli Superintendent of Police, Surjit Singh Panwar, confirmed that the glacier burst in the Kanchanganga did not cause any damage. He added that every year, this glacier gradually slides downwards and eventually comes to a halt in the Kanchanganga region. The administration has further appealed to the public not to pay attention to rumours and to exercise caution while travelling in the sensitive mountainous areas.

Dehradun: A glacier burst incident was reported in the Kanchanganga area near the holy shrine of Badrinath Dham in Uttarakhand on Sunday. However, no loss of life or property has been reported in the incident.

According to officials, the local administration and the police department are closely monitoring the situation in the area. Authorities said rising temperatures in high-altitude regions often lead to rapid melting of glaciers, resulting in such incidents. 

Chamoli Superintendent of Police, Surjit Singh Panwar, confirmed that the glacier burst in the Kanchanganga did not cause any damage. He added that every year, this glacier gradually slides downwards and eventually comes to a halt in the Kanchanganga region. The administration has further appealed to the public not to pay attention to rumours and to exercise caution while travelling in the sensitive mountainous areas.

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TAGGED:

KANCHAN GANGA AVALANCHE
UTTARAKHAND AVALANCHE VIDEO
BADRINATH DHAM GLACIER BURST
GLACIER BURST NEAR BADRINATH

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ETV Bharat English Team

ETV Bharat has its presence in all states across the country and offers comprehensive news coverage. The English news portal chooses the best, original stories that matter to its audience. It reaches out to millions of its readers across India and abroad. The coverage of the English Desk focuses on what concerns the country from within its borders and beyond. With a dedicated team of reporters in Delhi, it offers stories of national importance emanating from the Centre, which have an impact across the nation....view details

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