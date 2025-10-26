Giant Inflatable Labubu, Elmo Float On Hong Kong's Victoria Harbour

Hong Kong: A giant inflatable Labubu floats on Victoria Harbour in Hong Kong, turning heads and drawing crowds from near and far as the event organiser, SK Lam, reflects, "People are seeking new excitement and experiences." Tourists and locals alike snapped selfies at a media preview on Saturday with the elf-like creature that has taken the world by storm, causing Chinese maker Pop Mart's profits to soar.

SK Lam aimed to organise this event to offer people something fresh and exciting, a new experience for both tourists and locals alike. He believes that people are always seeking new excitement and experiences, both for tourists and for local residents. The installation is part of a special parade which will run until November 1. It also features sculptures of Elmo from Sesame Street, Japanese manga creation Doraemon and McDonald's mascot Grimace.

Lam aimed to enhance fans' experience with intellectual property (IP), as it is significant. He said, "We are trying, not just doing, being sales-driven. We want to bring more experience with the IP [intellectual property] to the fans -- that's very important. That's why we created many wonderful events with many partners in the past. It's really an important moment now in Asia to bring something new with strong energy, [to bring] projects here."