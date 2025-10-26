ETV Bharat / Videos

Giant Inflatable Labubu, Elmo Float On Hong Kong's Victoria Harbour

🎬 Watch Now: Feature Video

thumbnail

By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : October 26, 2025 at 5:20 PM IST

1 Min Read
Choose ETV Bharat

Hong Kong: A giant inflatable Labubu floats on Victoria Harbour in Hong Kong, turning heads and drawing crowds from near and far as the event organiser, SK Lam, reflects, "People are seeking new excitement and experiences." Tourists and locals alike snapped selfies at a media preview on Saturday with the elf-like creature that has taken the world by storm, causing Chinese maker Pop Mart's profits to soar. 

SK Lam aimed to organise this event to offer people something fresh and exciting, a new experience for both tourists and locals alike. He believes that people are always seeking new excitement and experiences, both for tourists and for local residents. The installation is part of a special parade which will run until November 1. It also features sculptures of Elmo from Sesame Street, Japanese manga creation Doraemon and McDonald's mascot Grimace. 

Lam aimed to enhance fans' experience with intellectual property (IP), as it is significant. He said, "We are trying, not just doing, being sales-driven. We want to bring more experience with the IP [intellectual property] to the fans -- that's very important. That's why we created many wonderful events with many partners in the past. It's really an important moment now in Asia to bring something new with strong energy, [to bring] projects here."

Hong Kong: A giant inflatable Labubu floats on Victoria Harbour in Hong Kong, turning heads and drawing crowds from near and far as the event organiser, SK Lam, reflects, "People are seeking new excitement and experiences." Tourists and locals alike snapped selfies at a media preview on Saturday with the elf-like creature that has taken the world by storm, causing Chinese maker Pop Mart's profits to soar. 

SK Lam aimed to organise this event to offer people something fresh and exciting, a new experience for both tourists and locals alike. He believes that people are always seeking new excitement and experiences, both for tourists and for local residents. The installation is part of a special parade which will run until November 1. It also features sculptures of Elmo from Sesame Street, Japanese manga creation Doraemon and McDonald's mascot Grimace. 

Lam aimed to enhance fans' experience with intellectual property (IP), as it is significant. He said, "We are trying, not just doing, being sales-driven. We want to bring more experience with the IP [intellectual property] to the fans -- that's very important. That's why we created many wonderful events with many partners in the past. It's really an important moment now in Asia to bring something new with strong energy, [to bring] projects here."

For All Latest Updates

TAGGED:

HONG KONG VICTORIA HARBOUR
LABUBU DOLLS
SK LAM

ABOUT THE AUTHOR

author-img

ETV Bharat English Team

...view details

Related Articles

Devotees offering prayers to the Sun after taking a holy drip in the Ganges at the JP Setu Ghat in Patna on October 25, 2025.

Four-day Chhath Festival Begins Today With 'Nahay Khay'; Devotees Take Dip At Patna's JP Setu Ghat

October 25, 2025 at 4:43 PM IST
Greenpeace Slams Brazil Decision To Greenlight Oil Drilling In Amazon

Greenpeace Slams Brazil's Decision To Greenlight Oil Drilling In Amazon

October 22, 2025 at 3:04 PM IST
Badrinath Dham Shines With 11,000 Diyas On Diwali

Uttarakhand: Badrinath Dham Shines With 11,000 Diyas On Diwali

October 21, 2025 at 3:51 PM IST
Handmade candles on display at a store in Nainital, Uttarakhand

Handmade Candles Light Up Diwali Celebrations In Nainital

October 20, 2025 at 5:40 PM IST

Quick Links / Policies

Editor's Pick

From The Ground: Bihar Man Who Once Presided Naxal 'Courts' Hopes For Change

The Telangana Man Who Lives Among Books: 35,000 Volumes And A Million Pages In One House

Analysis | How To Get Out Of The Stubble Bubble?

Bihar Elections | Ground Report: Karpoori Gave Dignity To Samastipur Where Discontent Over Unemployment And Development Still Runs High

ETV Bharat Logo

Copyright © 2025 Ushodaya Enterprises Pvt. Ltd., All Rights Reserved.