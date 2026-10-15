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Giant Dragons Guard Entrance At This Kolkata Pandal Themed On 'Sur-Asur'

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Giant Dragons Guard Entrance At This Kolkata Pandal Themed On 'Sur-Asur' (PTI)

By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : October 15, 2026 at 9:01 PM IST

1 Min Read
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Kolkata: Giant dragons loom over the entrance to the Tridhara Sammilani Durga Puja pandal in South Kolkata, setting the stage for this year's theme, 'Sur-Asur' – the eternal battle between good and evil. Inside, Goddess Durga is shown seated above the dragons, shining as a beacon of light and goodness. This is Tridhara Committee's 80th year of celebrating Durga Puja. 

Surojit Chakrabothy, Secretary of Tridhara Sammilani, said, "The 'Sur Asur' Shiv Shakti theme depicts the battle between good and evil. The dragon represents evil, while the Goddess (Maa) sits calmly after slaying the dragon. The Goddess triumphs every single time. This is what the artist has portrayed."

Over the decades, Tridhara Sammilani has earned a reputation for coming up with unique pandal themes, and this year is no different. The pandal is ready, and visitors have begun arriving. But organisers expect the biggest crowds during the main days of Durga Puja.

Kolkata: Giant dragons loom over the entrance to the Tridhara Sammilani Durga Puja pandal in South Kolkata, setting the stage for this year's theme, 'Sur-Asur' – the eternal battle between good and evil. Inside, Goddess Durga is shown seated above the dragons, shining as a beacon of light and goodness. This is Tridhara Committee's 80th year of celebrating Durga Puja. 

Surojit Chakrabothy, Secretary of Tridhara Sammilani, said, "The 'Sur Asur' Shiv Shakti theme depicts the battle between good and evil. The dragon represents evil, while the Goddess (Maa) sits calmly after slaying the dragon. The Goddess triumphs every single time. This is what the artist has portrayed."

Over the decades, Tridhara Sammilani has earned a reputation for coming up with unique pandal themes, and this year is no different. The pandal is ready, and visitors have begun arriving. But organisers expect the biggest crowds during the main days of Durga Puja.

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TAGGED:

DURGA PUJA 2026
DURGA PUJA PANDAL
TRIDHARA SAMMILANI PANDAL
TRIDHARA DRAGON THEME PANDAL
KOLKATA DURGA PUJA PANDAL

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