German Drone Maker Supplying Ukraine Reports Cyberattack

Frankfurt: German defence group Quantum Systems faced a cyberattack last month that prompted the German military to briefly ground its fleet of the company's drones, with suspicion falling on Russia. Attackers are increasingly targeting European defence firms supplying Ukraine for its fight against Russia.

In addition to frequent cyberattacks, factories have been hit by explosions, corporate offices targeted with petrol bombs, and executives have faced Russia-linked assassination plots. Quantum, a producer of reconnaissance drones and other unmanned systems based near Munich, said "hostile actors" launched the cyberattack in late October.

"The threat was contained thanks to the swift response of our IT and security teams in close and transparent collaboration with the authorities," it said in a statement. There was no risk to the operations of the firm's systems, it said.

Russia consistently denies being behind any such incidents. Quantum linked the incident to its role in supplying Ukraine.