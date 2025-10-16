ETV Bharat / Videos

Coimbatore’s GeDee Car Museum To Showcase 40 High-Performance Supercars

🎬 Watch Now: Feature Video

thumbnail

By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : October 16, 2025 at 3:59 PM IST

1 Min Read
Choose ETV Bharat

Coimbatore: Fast cars and sports cars -- but not the kind you’ll see racing down the highways.

Away from the racing circuits, forty super vehicles will be on display from October 22 at the upcoming high-performance cars section of the GeDee Car Museum in Coimbatore.  

 GD Gopal, Trustee, GD Charities, said: "This performance cars section is going to be opened next week. This car section will have about 40 cars. And, all high-performance cars, such as Lamborghini, Maserati, Ferrari, Aston Martin, Lotus, etc."

The charitable trust that runs the museum hopes to draw youngsters by offering a journey through its vintage and Indian car sections, leading up to an adrenaline-filled experience with an impressive lineup of the latest sports cars.

The high-precision technology of these sports cars stands in sharp contrast to that of everyday vehicles and vintage models.

GD Gopal added: "Compared to the olden cars, the technology used in the present cars is very, very sophisticated. And, it used... it can be made with the present technology by high-precision machining... machines which are available."

Located on Coimbatore’s Avinashi Road, the GeDee Car Museum was established in 2015 by the late G.D. Gopal in memory of his father and innovator, G.D. Naidu, to educate people about motoring history and technological innovation.

Now, the museum is gearing up to showcase the latest supercars, the kind that often flash by before you can blink.

Coimbatore: Fast cars and sports cars -- but not the kind you’ll see racing down the highways.

Away from the racing circuits, forty super vehicles will be on display from October 22 at the upcoming high-performance cars section of the GeDee Car Museum in Coimbatore.  

 GD Gopal, Trustee, GD Charities, said: "This performance cars section is going to be opened next week. This car section will have about 40 cars. And, all high-performance cars, such as Lamborghini, Maserati, Ferrari, Aston Martin, Lotus, etc."

The charitable trust that runs the museum hopes to draw youngsters by offering a journey through its vintage and Indian car sections, leading up to an adrenaline-filled experience with an impressive lineup of the latest sports cars.

The high-precision technology of these sports cars stands in sharp contrast to that of everyday vehicles and vintage models.

GD Gopal added: "Compared to the olden cars, the technology used in the present cars is very, very sophisticated. And, it used... it can be made with the present technology by high-precision machining... machines which are available."

Located on Coimbatore’s Avinashi Road, the GeDee Car Museum was established in 2015 by the late G.D. Gopal in memory of his father and innovator, G.D. Naidu, to educate people about motoring history and technological innovation.

Now, the museum is gearing up to showcase the latest supercars, the kind that often flash by before you can blink.

For All Latest Updates

TAGGED:

FAST CARS AND SPORTS CARS
COIMBATORE
CARS SHOWCASE
GEDEE CAR MUSEUM IN COIMBATORE

ABOUT THE AUTHOR

author-img

ETV Bharat English Team

...view details

Related Articles

Ethiopia's Centuries-Old Traditional Dress Weaving Craft Under Threat

Ethiopia's Centuries-Old Traditional Dress Weaving Craft Under Threat

October 15, 2025 at 5:11 PM IST
Paddy Portrait Of Prime Minister Narendra Modi

Ace Farmer In Kerala's Wayanad Stuns With Paddy Portrait Of Prime Minister Narendra Modi

October 11, 2025 at 9:11 PM IST
Sushashan Aur Abhilekh: An exhibition Of Rare Archival Records Underway In Delhi

Sushashan Aur Abhilekh: An exhibition Of Rare Archival Records Underway In Delhi

October 11, 2025 at 5:02 PM IST
World Mental Health Day 2025

World Mental Health Day 2025: What Is This Year's theme, What It Means

October 10, 2025 at 8:56 PM IST

Quick Links / Policies

Editor's Pick

Analysis: Ties With Taliban Part Of India’s Policy Of Strategic Pragmatism In Afghanistan

Green Crackers: A Compromise With Environment Or Temporary Measure? Experts Weigh In

How India’s Flavours Connect Global Cultures | World Food Day

Back To School | Cracking The Code Of Lightning & Thunderstorms: Facts We Hold, Forecasts We Can't Make

ETV Bharat Logo

Copyright © 2025 Ushodaya Enterprises Pvt. Ltd., All Rights Reserved.