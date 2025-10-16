Coimbatore’s GeDee Car Museum To Showcase 40 High-Performance Supercars

Coimbatore: Fast cars and sports cars -- but not the kind you’ll see racing down the highways.

Away from the racing circuits, forty super vehicles will be on display from October 22 at the upcoming high-performance cars section of the GeDee Car Museum in Coimbatore.

GD Gopal, Trustee, GD Charities, said: "This performance cars section is going to be opened next week. This car section will have about 40 cars. And, all high-performance cars, such as Lamborghini, Maserati, Ferrari, Aston Martin, Lotus, etc."

The charitable trust that runs the museum hopes to draw youngsters by offering a journey through its vintage and Indian car sections, leading up to an adrenaline-filled experience with an impressive lineup of the latest sports cars.

The high-precision technology of these sports cars stands in sharp contrast to that of everyday vehicles and vintage models.

GD Gopal added: "Compared to the olden cars, the technology used in the present cars is very, very sophisticated. And, it used... it can be made with the present technology by high-precision machining... machines which are available."

Located on Coimbatore’s Avinashi Road, the GeDee Car Museum was established in 2015 by the late G.D. Gopal in memory of his father and innovator, G.D. Naidu, to educate people about motoring history and technological innovation.

Now, the museum is gearing up to showcase the latest supercars, the kind that often flash by before you can blink.