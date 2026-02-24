ETV Bharat / Videos

Gaza Bakery Makes Bread For Displaced People For Ramadan Iftar

Gaza Bakery Makes Bread For Displaced People Ahead Of Ramadan Iftar (AFP)

By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : February 24, 2026 at 3:52 PM IST

Bureij (Palestinian Territories): At Bureji camp in the Gaza Strip, workers bake and pack bread daily for families living in shelters, schools and displacement camps. The bakery is funded by local relief organisations, which supply all materials and oversee distribution. Bakery administrator Fatima Abu Aslih said 27 men and women work there, including widows and people caring for injured relatives. She said between 1,000 and 1,500 displaced families receive bread each day.

Employee Samia Salim said she works despite health problems to support her sick parents. Displaced resident Nasreen Al-Majdalawi said the free bread eases their struggle, especially during Ramadan. (with AFP inputs)

