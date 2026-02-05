ETV Bharat / Videos

Gautam Gambhir Visits Siddhivinayak Temple Ahead Of ICC T20 World Cup

🎬 Watch Now: Feature Video

thumbnail
Gautam Gambhir Visits Siddhivinayak Temple Ahead Of ICC T20 World Cup (ETV Bharat)

By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : February 5, 2026 at 8:51 PM IST

1 Min Read
Choose ETV Bharat

Mumbai: As Team India gears up to defend the ICC T20 World Cup title, head coach Gautam Gambhir on Thursday visited the Siddhivinayak Temple in Mumbai and offered prayers ahead of the tournament starting February 7.

India is a co-host of the ICC T20 World Cup along with Sri Lanka, and the team is preparing for the challenge of retaining its championship. Gambhir, a former Indian opener, sought blessings before the start of the tournament. Officials from the Shree Siddhivinayak Ganapati Mandir Trust, including Executive Officer Veena Patil and Deputy Executive Officer Dr Sandeep Rathod, were present during the visit.

Ahead of the tournament, Team India won the practise match against South Africa in Navi Mumbai. South Africa were runners-up in the previous edition, which India won after defeating them in the Caribbean.

Mumbai: As Team India gears up to defend the ICC T20 World Cup title, head coach Gautam Gambhir on Thursday visited the Siddhivinayak Temple in Mumbai and offered prayers ahead of the tournament starting February 7.

India is a co-host of the ICC T20 World Cup along with Sri Lanka, and the team is preparing for the challenge of retaining its championship. Gambhir, a former Indian opener, sought blessings before the start of the tournament. Officials from the Shree Siddhivinayak Ganapati Mandir Trust, including Executive Officer Veena Patil and Deputy Executive Officer Dr Sandeep Rathod, were present during the visit.

Ahead of the tournament, Team India won the practise match against South Africa in Navi Mumbai. South Africa were runners-up in the previous edition, which India won after defeating them in the Caribbean.

For All Latest Updates

TAGGED:

SIDDHIVINAYAK TEMPLE
ICC T20 WORLD CUP
T20 WORLD CUP INDIA
GAMBHIR SIDDHIVINAYAK TEMPLE
GAUTAM GAMBHIR

ABOUT THE AUTHOR

author-img

ETV Bharat English Team

...view details

Related Articles

Amsterdam's Rijksmuseum Traces Ovid's Metamorphoses 2,000-year Influence On Art

Amsterdam's Rijksmuseum Traces Ovid's Metamorphoses 2,000-year Influence On Art

February 4, 2026 at 2:10 PM IST
Kashmiris Light Candles And Pray For The Dead At Srinagar Graveyard

Kashmiris Light Candles And Pray For The Dead At Srinagar Graveyard

February 4, 2026 at 1:53 PM IST
100 Years Of Bowel Cancer Samples May Offer Key To Rise Among Young

100 Years Of Bowel Cancer Samples Being Studied In London Hospital

February 3, 2026 at 8:13 PM IST
AI, A New Weapon In The Fight Against Breast Cancer In France

AI, A New Weapon In The Fight Against Breast Cancer In France

February 3, 2026 at 8:09 PM IST

Quick Links / Policies

Editor's Pick

ETV Bharat Logo

Copyright © 2026 Ushodaya Enterprises Pvt. Ltd., All Rights Reserved.