Gautam Gambhir Visits Siddhivinayak Temple Ahead Of ICC T20 World Cup

Mumbai: As Team India gears up to defend the ICC T20 World Cup title, head coach Gautam Gambhir on Thursday visited the Siddhivinayak Temple in Mumbai and offered prayers ahead of the tournament starting February 7.

India is a co-host of the ICC T20 World Cup along with Sri Lanka, and the team is preparing for the challenge of retaining its championship. Gambhir, a former Indian opener, sought blessings before the start of the tournament. Officials from the Shree Siddhivinayak Ganapati Mandir Trust, including Executive Officer Veena Patil and Deputy Executive Officer Dr Sandeep Rathod, were present during the visit.

Ahead of the tournament, Team India won the practise match against South Africa in Navi Mumbai. South Africa were runners-up in the previous edition, which India won after defeating them in the Caribbean.