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Ganesh Utsav: The Deity Stands Adorned With Currency Notes In Purani Mandi Of Udaipur

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Ganesh Utsav: The Deity Stands Adorned With Currency Notes In Purani Mandi Of Udaipur (ETV Bharat)

By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : September 24, 2026 at 7:23 PM IST

1 Min Read
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Udaipur: Ganesh Utsav is the time when the deity is adorned in unique ways. A unique adornment of the Lord as Mannat Wale Raja can be seen in Purani Mandi in Udaipur, where the idol of Lord Ganesh has been decorated with currency notes worth Rs 2.51 crore. The people of the city are flocking to Purani Mandi to witness the grand pandal and see the tableau created with currency notes.

The event’s organiser, Vishal Jain, explained that the idol of Lord Ganesh at the Mannat Wale Raja Ganesh Mandal has been attractively decorated with Rs 500, Rs 200 and Rs 100 notes.  

"Every year, during the Ganesh Utsav, the idol of Lord Ganesh is adorned with unique and attractive decorations in Purani Mandi. Continuing with this tradition, currency notes have been used to adorn the deity this year. Artisans from Bengal demonstrated their skills for this work. By systematically arranging the currency notes, the artisans created a grand court for the Ganesh idol," he said.

Udaipur: Ganesh Utsav is the time when the deity is adorned in unique ways. A unique adornment of the Lord as Mannat Wale Raja can be seen in Purani Mandi in Udaipur, where the idol of Lord Ganesh has been decorated with currency notes worth Rs 2.51 crore. The people of the city are flocking to Purani Mandi to witness the grand pandal and see the tableau created with currency notes.

The event’s organiser, Vishal Jain, explained that the idol of Lord Ganesh at the Mannat Wale Raja Ganesh Mandal has been attractively decorated with Rs 500, Rs 200 and Rs 100 notes.  

"Every year, during the Ganesh Utsav, the idol of Lord Ganesh is adorned with unique and attractive decorations in Purani Mandi. Continuing with this tradition, currency notes have been used to adorn the deity this year. Artisans from Bengal demonstrated their skills for this work. By systematically arranging the currency notes, the artisans created a grand court for the Ganesh idol," he said.

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TAGGED:

MANNAT WALE RAJA
GANESH CHATURTHI
UDAIPUR PURANI MANDI GANESHA
GANESH IDOL UDAIPUR CURRENCY NOTES
GANESH UTSAV

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