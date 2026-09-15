Kachhari Chowk Ke Raja Installed At 100-Ft-Tall Tirupati Balaji Temple Based Theme Pandal In Chhattisgarh's Janjgir-Champa

Janjgir-Champa: A 20-foot-tall idol of Lord Ganesha, along with beautifully crafted idols of Lord Shiva and Goddess Parvati, was installed at a pandal at Kachhari Chowk in Chhattisgarh's Janjgir-Champa as the nine-day Ganesh Chaturthi festivities kicked off on Monday.

This year, the 100-foot-tall pandal at the district headquarters' Kachhari Chowk has been designed based on the theme of the Tirupati Balaji Temple. Artisans from Kolkata worked tirelessly, day and night, to construct the pandal structure, which has been beautifully decorated with ornamental lights.

Avi Singh, a member of the Ganesh Utsav Committee, said, "The committee has been celebrating the Ganesh festival for the past 18 years." An approximately 20-foot-tall idol of Lord Ganesha—revered here as 'Kachhari Chowk ke Raja' (The King of Kachhari Chowk)—has been installed.

Additionally, devotees will have the opportunity to view idols of Tirupati Balaji and Lord Jagannath. Artists from Bhatgaon crafted all the idols using clay and avoided the use of chemical colours that cause water pollution.

"There is immense enthusiasm among the public to see the Kachhari Chowk Ganesha. People are turning out in large numbers to seek blessings from Lord Ganpati, and the committee members are equally excited," said Bhupendra Nemi, a member of the Ganesh Utsav Committee.

The Janjgir-Champa Ganesh Utsav Committee strives to present something new and captivating to the public every year. This year, alongside the impressive pandal, a light and sound show from Kolkata will serve as a major attraction.