Ganesh Chaturthi 2026: Karnal Artisan Family Preparations In Full Swing, Keeps Tradition Alive

The 10-day Ganesh Chaturthi festival is set to begin on September 14, and preparations are in full swing. Karnal artisans are busy completing orders and adding final touches to the idols of Lord Ganesha to ensure they are delivered well ahead of time.

Originally from Rajasthan, Sitaram and his family have been settled in Karnal, Haryana, for several years. Sitaram is a master craftsman who has been making idols since childhood, carrying on his family's legacy. The artisan family started crafting Ganesha idols in March, six months ahead of the festival, anticipating strong demand. Their hard work appears to be paying off.

Several customers in this Haryana town started placing orders last month and have been visiting the workshop to check on their progress.

Mukesh Kumar, a customer, says, "We book the idols at least a month in advance, and it feels really good to celebrate this festival. The idols here are really beautiful idols here. We feel like taking all of them, but we can only take one."

Sitaram has a loyal clientele, and word of his craftsmanship has spread over the years across Karnal and neighbouring areas.