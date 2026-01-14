Watch | Gandikota Festival 2026 Concludes On A Grand Note

Gandikota: The three-day 'Gandikota Utsavalu 2026' concluded on Tuesday (January 13) in a grand and festive atmosphere, drawing thousands of people and showcasing the cultural and tourism potential of the historic site in Andhra Pradesh's Kadapa district. The final day witnessed peak celebrations, with film actor Kiran Abbavaram attending as the chief guest and renowned drummer Sivamani delivering a power-packed performance that mesmerised the audience.

Held amid the scenic beauty of Gandikota, often referred to as the 'Grand Canyon of Andhra Pradesh', the festival attracted tourists from across the state and beyond. On the concluding day, visitors thronged the venue to enjoy a range of attractions, with the helicopter ride emerging as a major highlight. Hundreds of tourists took to the skies to witness the breathtaking landscape of Gandikota from above. The boat ride at the Mylavaram Dam also drew significant attention, adding to the festive excitement.

Throughout the three-day festival, various sports competitions were organised for tourists, children, and women. Kadapa District Collector Cherukuri Sreedhar and Jammalamadugu MLA Adinarayana Reddy distributed prizes to the winners, encouraging participation and community involvement. Cultural programmes on the main stage kept the audience engaged, with performances reflecting local traditions and artistic talent. Popular mimicry artist Siva Reddy entertained the crowd with his humorous acts, adding colour to the celebrations.

Addressing the gathering, District Collector Sreedhar thanked the public, officials, and organisers for their cooperation in ensuring that the festival was conducted smoothly without any disruptions. He appreciated the coordinated efforts that contributed to the success of the event.

MLA Adinarayana Reddy said that the state government is not only organising festivals at Gandikota but is also allocating funds for the development of the tourist destination. He said efforts are underway to improve infrastructure and promote Gandikota at the national level.

On the final day, film actor Kiran Abbavaram, a native of Kadapa district, interacted with the youth and shared his journey in the film industry. He said that success is possible with hard work, clear goals, and a positive mindset. He expressed gratitude to the youth and the people of Kadapa district for supporting his films.

Tourists who attended the festival expressed happiness over the grand arrangements and appealed to the government to further develop Gandikota as a major tourist hub.