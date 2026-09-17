From Waste To Craft: Srinagar Artisan Turns Dal Lake Weeds Into Decorative Products

For most, the grass and weeds growing in a lake may be something to be cleared away. But for this Srinagar-based artisan, Simran, weeds and grass dredged out of Dal Lake are raw materials for her craft items, and she creates decorative products like flower vases, wall hangings, and other decorative pieces.

Simran had been making papier-mâché for five years when rising raw-material costs forced her to rethink her craft and explore something new. The first attempts did not work. The products cracked and fell apart, forcing Simran to experiment with different types of grass, soaking times and moulding techniques.

After two years of trial and error, she finally found a process that worked. The products are made from grass and rice flour, without the use of chemicals.

Simran now wants to take the technique beyond her workshop and train others to turn the locally available material into a source of income.

Her teacher, Mohammad Yusuf, once faced criticism for teaching a woman. Today, he proudly supports her work and says they plan to train 50 girls, encouraging them to turn the craft into a business.

The duo say they are yet to receive any support from the Handicrafts Department, but hope to find a space to showcase their work. They want to take this craft to the world and prove that waste from Dal Lake can become more than something to be cleared away... it can become art, opportunity and a new craft from Kashmir.