From Hot-Air Balloon, Skydivers Freefall Into Jordan's Wadi Rum

Skydivers jump from a hot-air balloon over Jordan’s Wadi Rum, enjoying stunning views of the desert below. Hot-air ballooning in Wadi Rum is a unique activity supported by the Aqaba Special Economic Zone Authority in cooperation with the private sector.

Thabet Al Nabilsi, commissioner for the Tourism and Youth Affairs at the Aqaba Special Economic Zone Authority, said, "This is a unique form of tourism, and we always look forward to seeing high-quality tourism offers."

Wadi Rum, also known as the Valley of the Moon, is a vast desert valley in southern Jordan.

It is famous for its dramatic sandstone mountains, ancient petroglyphs, and Bedouin culture. Skydivers call the experience unforgettable and say everyone should visit Wadi Rum and live this dream.

Bruna Bello, a Brazilian skydiver, said, "The most unforgettable moment was at sunrise, when I saw all these rocks and all the colours of Jordan. And in my heart, I feel wow. Everyone needs to be here and live this dream."

Another skydiver from Romania, Marcel Cristan, said the beautiful views and sunrise colours made the jump a truly special experience.

"The moment that marked me is the view. Wadi Rum is very, very beautiful, especially from above. And I was very grateful that I had this opportunity to jump over it and to see the whole beauty of Wadi Rum," Cristan said.