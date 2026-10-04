From Fish To Roosters: Ecuadorans Bless Their Pets At Catholic Saint's Feast In Quito

Hundreds of people bring their pets to be blessed in front of the Church of San Francisco in Ecuador's capital Quito, during celebrations marking the feast of Saint Francis of Assisi. "I come here every year to have my pets blessed; I feel like it's a way to baptise them and bring them closer to God," says Karla Vilana on Saturday.

Outside the Church of San Francisco, dogs, cats, roosters and other animals joined their owners in the annual celebration. For many, the tradition is deeply personal, offering a way to connect their pets with faith, love and remembrance.

Some brought animals they rescued and cared for, while others remembered pets who had passed away but remain cherished.

"I came today with my little dog who, sadly, passed away because of cancer, and I came to have her blessed so that it's known that, even though she's no longer with us, she'll always be in our hearts," Ariana Kando, a teacher by profession, said.

The ceremony honours Saint Francis of Assisi, celebrated for his deep connection with animals and his message of compassion.

A Franciscan priest, Edgar Abad, said, "What brings us together here in the square is, in fact, the commemoration of one of the great saints, Saint Francis of Assisi, and in his honour we wish to bless the little animals that the Lord has given us—the ones that are part of our daily lives—our pets."