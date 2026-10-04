ETV Bharat / Videos

From Fish To Roosters: Ecuadorans Bless Their Pets At Catholic Saint's Feast In Quito

🎬 Watch Now: Feature Video

thumbnail
Ecuadorans Bless Their Pets At Catholic Saint's Feast In Quito (AFP)

By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : October 4, 2026 at 5:19 PM IST

1 Min Read
Choose ETV Bharat

Hundreds of people bring their pets to be blessed in front of the Church of San Francisco in Ecuador's capital Quito, during celebrations marking the feast of Saint Francis of Assisi. "I come here every year to have my pets blessed; I feel like it's a way to baptise them and bring them closer to God," says Karla Vilana on Saturday. 

Outside the Church of San Francisco, dogs, cats, roosters and other animals joined their owners in the annual celebration. For many, the tradition is deeply personal, offering a way to connect their pets with faith, love and remembrance.

Some brought animals they rescued and cared for, while others remembered pets who had passed away but remain cherished. 

"I came today with my little dog who, sadly, passed away because of cancer, and I came to have her blessed so that it's known that, even though she's no longer with us, she'll always be in our hearts," Ariana Kando, a teacher by profession, said.  

The ceremony honours Saint Francis of Assisi, celebrated for his deep connection with animals and his message of compassion.

A Franciscan priest, Edgar Abad, said, "What brings us together here in the square is, in fact, the commemoration of one of the great saints, Saint Francis of Assisi, and in his honour we wish to bless the little animals that the Lord has given us—the ones that are part of our daily lives—our pets."

Hundreds of people bring their pets to be blessed in front of the Church of San Francisco in Ecuador's capital Quito, during celebrations marking the feast of Saint Francis of Assisi. "I come here every year to have my pets blessed; I feel like it's a way to baptise them and bring them closer to God," says Karla Vilana on Saturday. 

Outside the Church of San Francisco, dogs, cats, roosters and other animals joined their owners in the annual celebration. For many, the tradition is deeply personal, offering a way to connect their pets with faith, love and remembrance.

Some brought animals they rescued and cared for, while others remembered pets who had passed away but remain cherished. 

"I came today with my little dog who, sadly, passed away because of cancer, and I came to have her blessed so that it's known that, even though she's no longer with us, she'll always be in our hearts," Ariana Kando, a teacher by profession, said.  

The ceremony honours Saint Francis of Assisi, celebrated for his deep connection with animals and his message of compassion.

A Franciscan priest, Edgar Abad, said, "What brings us together here in the square is, in fact, the commemoration of one of the great saints, Saint Francis of Assisi, and in his honour we wish to bless the little animals that the Lord has given us—the ones that are part of our daily lives—our pets."

For All Latest Updates

TAGGED:

ECUADORANS BLESS THEIR PETS
FEAST OF SAINT FRANCIS OF ASSISI
QUITO HISTORIC CENTRE

Related Articles

Anti-US billboard referring to the US president, the Strait of Hormuz, and others installed in Tehran.

Tehran's Wartime Billboards Mock US President Trump, Boast Of Victory

October 4, 2026 at 1:19 PM IST
Display of 'use by date' mandatory for all sweets across Uttar Pradesh.

UP Makes 'Use-By Date' Info Mandatory For Loose Sweets From Oct 15

October 4, 2026 at 12:15 PM IST
Skydivers Freefall from a hot-air balloon Into Jordan's Wadi Rum

From Hot-Air Balloon, Skydivers Freefall Into Jordan's Wadi Rum

October 3, 2026 at 2:23 PM IST
The diamonds found by Guddi Shrivas.

Jhansi Woman Finds Four Diamonds Worth Rs 10 Lakh In Single Haul At Panna Private Mine

October 3, 2026 at 12:50 PM IST

Quick Links / Policies

Editor's Pick

ETV Bharat Logo

Copyright © 2026 Ushodaya Enterprises Pvt. Ltd., All Rights Reserved.