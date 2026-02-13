ETV Bharat / Videos

French Groom Marries Uttarakhand Bride In Traditional Ceremony

🎬 Watch Now: Feature Video

thumbnail
French Groom Marries Uttarakhand Bride In Traditional Ceremony (ETV Bharat)

By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : February 13, 2026 at 8:06 PM IST

1 Min Read
Choose ETV Bharat

Almora: A groom from France married a woman from Uttarakhand’s Almora in a traditional Hindu ceremony. Shripurna Joshi, daughter of retired Oil and Natural Gas Corporation (ONGC) officer Dhruv Ranjan Joshi and Pratibha Joshi, married France-based Aurelien Gurelien on Thursday (February 12) at a resort in the Kasar Devi area. 

The ceremony was conducted as per Vedic rituals, and the wedding procession, accompanied by traditional Kumaoni musical instruments such as dhol and damau and a Chholiya dance troupe, reached the venue in customary style. More than 25 guests from France attended the ceremony and were seen dressed in traditional Indian attire. 

Speaking to the media, the groom said he was deeply influenced by Almora’s natural beauty and spiritual atmosphere, which inspired him to choose Uttarakhand as the wedding destination.

The bride’s father said the couple met while working together in France. After visiting the groom’s family and meeting them personally, the families agreed to the marriage.

Almora: A groom from France married a woman from Uttarakhand’s Almora in a traditional Hindu ceremony. Shripurna Joshi, daughter of retired Oil and Natural Gas Corporation (ONGC) officer Dhruv Ranjan Joshi and Pratibha Joshi, married France-based Aurelien Gurelien on Thursday (February 12) at a resort in the Kasar Devi area. 

The ceremony was conducted as per Vedic rituals, and the wedding procession, accompanied by traditional Kumaoni musical instruments such as dhol and damau and a Chholiya dance troupe, reached the venue in customary style. More than 25 guests from France attended the ceremony and were seen dressed in traditional Indian attire. 

Speaking to the media, the groom said he was deeply influenced by Almora’s natural beauty and spiritual atmosphere, which inspired him to choose Uttarakhand as the wedding destination.

The bride’s father said the couple met while working together in France. After visiting the groom’s family and meeting them personally, the families agreed to the marriage.

For All Latest Updates

TAGGED:

FRENCH GROOM
UTTARAKHAND BRIDE
TRADITIONAL MARRIAGE
FRENCH MAN MARRIES ALMORA WOMAN

ABOUT THE AUTHOR

author-img

ETV Bharat English Team

...view details

Related Articles

Six-Year-Old Injured in Bull Attack in Madhya Pradesh's Gwalior

Six-Year-Old Injured in Bull Attack in Madhya Pradesh's Gwalior

February 13, 2026 at 4:50 PM IST
Jaisalmer Family Raises Orphaned Fawn For 9 Months, Bids Emotional Farewell

WATCH | Jaisalmer Family Raises Orphaned Fawn For 9 Months, Bids Emotional Farewell

February 12, 2026 at 5:35 PM IST
WATCH | Farmer Family Lead Wedding Procession With Over 50 Tractors In Rajasthan

WATCH | Farmer Family Lead Wedding Procession With Over 50 Tractors In Rajasthan

February 12, 2026 at 3:55 PM IST
Uttarakhand | 200-Year-Old Deodar Wood House Reflects Earthquake- Resistant Hill Construction

Uttarakhand | 200-Year-Old Deodar Wood House Reflects Earthquake- Resistant Hill Construction

February 10, 2026 at 7:24 PM IST

Quick Links / Policies

Editor's Pick

ETV Bharat Logo

Copyright © 2026 Ushodaya Enterprises Pvt. Ltd., All Rights Reserved.