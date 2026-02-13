French Groom Marries Uttarakhand Bride In Traditional Ceremony

Almora: A groom from France married a woman from Uttarakhand’s Almora in a traditional Hindu ceremony. Shripurna Joshi, daughter of retired Oil and Natural Gas Corporation (ONGC) officer Dhruv Ranjan Joshi and Pratibha Joshi, married France-based Aurelien Gurelien on Thursday (February 12) at a resort in the Kasar Devi area.

The ceremony was conducted as per Vedic rituals, and the wedding procession, accompanied by traditional Kumaoni musical instruments such as dhol and damau and a Chholiya dance troupe, reached the venue in customary style. More than 25 guests from France attended the ceremony and were seen dressed in traditional Indian attire.

Speaking to the media, the groom said he was deeply influenced by Almora’s natural beauty and spiritual atmosphere, which inspired him to choose Uttarakhand as the wedding destination.

The bride’s father said the couple met while working together in France. After visiting the groom’s family and meeting them personally, the families agreed to the marriage.