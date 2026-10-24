Free Artificial Limb Fitment Camp In Srinagar Helps Beneficiaries Overcome Mobility Challenges

In a bid to support persons with physical disabilities in the Kashmir Valley, the Indian Army's Chinar Corps, in collaboration with the Jaipur-based NGO Bhagwan Mahaveer Viklang Sahayata Samiti, organised a two-day artificial limb fitment camp at Sharifabad, Srinagar, on Friday.

"We have been invited by the Army here for two days. If someone has lost a leg, we will fit an artificial limb on the spot from Jaipur Foot (BMVSS NGO). For those suffering from polio, we will provide supportive devices. Those who need wheelchairs or hearing aids will also be provided with them free of cost after testing," said BMVSS member Latief Pandit.

During the camp, prosthetic technicians and medical experts assessed the individual needs of beneficiaries and provided customised artificial limbs and assistive devices, free of cost.

The latest initiative by the army has made things easier for Gulam Mohammad, who is handicapped and didn't have a wheelchair.

"I have a problem. I am handicapped, which is why I came here, and I received a wheelchair. I did not have a wheelchair at home, so I was in a very difficult situation. Now, I will use the wheelchair to move from one room to another," Gulam said.

For many beneficiaries, the camp provided them with the necessary support to help them overcome daily mobility challenges. Another beneficiary called it a "good" initiative. "Those who cannot walk are provided with wheelchairs here. Those who cannot hear are given hearing aids, and those who do not have legs are provided with artificial limbs here," Aijaz Ahmed Dar said. The two-day camp will conclude on Saturday. (With inputs from PTI Videos)