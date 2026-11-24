Saint-Ouen: Chefs scramble for the title at the World Egg Mayonnaise Championship, where one of France's classic bistro dishes took centre stage. Hugo Riboulet, winner of Top Chef 2023, emerged victorious with a modern, plant-based interpretation of the classic egg mayo.

Chefs from different backgrounds competed for the title, with Riboulet emerging as the winner after several qualifying rounds. "I'm a competitor, so when I enter a competition, the goal is to win. There were a lot of qualifying rounds. We started with 17 competitors in the Paris region, and there were still 16 or 17 of us here. The objective was to win, and now that's happened. I'm really happy," Hugo told AFP.

Hugo describes his winning dish by saying, "My cooking is mostly plant-based, reflecting that in the dish. I created a verjuice jelly from unripe grapes for acidity to balance the richness of the mayonnaise, which has two mustards and sherry vinegar. I topped it with puffed spelt for crunch. Having worked in Michelin-starred kitchens, I aimed to craft a second Michelin-star course, even with just an egg mayonnaise."

The competition also highlighted the emotional and cultural significance of egg mayonnaise in French cuisine. David Bizet, a chef at The Peninsula Paris, said: "The egg mayonnaise carries ideas of tradition, terroir, quality ingredients, but also emotion."

Marie Gricourt, chef at Restaurant Gric in Orleans and Meilleur Ouvrier de France 2026, said egg mayonnaise often reminds people of their childhood.

The competition had an international touch this year, with Chris Hanot, sous-chef at Pavyllon London, recalling how King Charles had expressed interest in the event being hosted outside France, possibly in England. "King Charles has spoken about egg mayonnaise. He even said he hoped that one day a country other than France might host this competition, perhaps England, which would save me a bit of travel," Hanot said.

Hanot also said that Prince Harry had tasted their competition dish during a hotel visit and wished the team luck in bringing the trophy back to England.