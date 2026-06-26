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Watch: Foxglove Flowers Bloom In Jammu And Kashmir's Lal Draman

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Foxglove flowers are in bloom in Lal Draman In The Doda district of Jammu and Kashmir. (PTI)

By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : June 26, 2026 at 7:14 PM IST

1 Min Read
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Foxglove flowers are in bloom in Lal Draman, a picturesque high-altitude meadow in the Doda district of Jammu and Kashmir. The name Lal Draman literally means 'Red Meadows', but its the pink, purple and white flowers that have blanketed the landscape, drawing tourists, photographers and nature lovers to witness the breathtaking seasonal spectacle.

Riya, a tourist from Jammu, said, "There is so much scenic beauty here. If you want to truly experience nature, and if you love the mountains and cloudy landscapes, you must visit here. Coming here today is the first time I am seeing these flowers and experiencing all of this."  However, many visitors say infrastructure issues are preventing this hill station from realising its full tourism potential. 

Another tourist, Akash Parihar, pointed out the water problem, as there has been water scarcity for many years, and stated that resolving the water crisis and basic facilities will naturally attract tourists and development will follow alongside it. 

From a tourist's perspective, good road connectivity is essential. If the road from Doda to Lal Draman Sasan is widened and improved, I believe it would be a very good initiative by the government, he added. 

Shahista Sheikh, a tourist from Bhagwa, emphasised that a proper road should be built so that tourists can easily come and visit this place. 

As the flowering season reaches its peak, Lal Draman continues to welcome nature lovers from across Jammu and Kashmir. The destination is steadily emerging as one of Doda's most promising eco-tourism attractions.

Foxglove flowers are in bloom in Lal Draman, a picturesque high-altitude meadow in the Doda district of Jammu and Kashmir. The name Lal Draman literally means 'Red Meadows', but its the pink, purple and white flowers that have blanketed the landscape, drawing tourists, photographers and nature lovers to witness the breathtaking seasonal spectacle.

Riya, a tourist from Jammu, said, "There is so much scenic beauty here. If you want to truly experience nature, and if you love the mountains and cloudy landscapes, you must visit here. Coming here today is the first time I am seeing these flowers and experiencing all of this."  However, many visitors say infrastructure issues are preventing this hill station from realising its full tourism potential. 

Another tourist, Akash Parihar, pointed out the water problem, as there has been water scarcity for many years, and stated that resolving the water crisis and basic facilities will naturally attract tourists and development will follow alongside it. 

From a tourist's perspective, good road connectivity is essential. If the road from Doda to Lal Draman Sasan is widened and improved, I believe it would be a very good initiative by the government, he added. 

Shahista Sheikh, a tourist from Bhagwa, emphasised that a proper road should be built so that tourists can easily come and visit this place. 

As the flowering season reaches its peak, Lal Draman continues to welcome nature lovers from across Jammu and Kashmir. The destination is steadily emerging as one of Doda's most promising eco-tourism attractions.

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TAGGED:

FOXGLOVE FLOWERS IN DODA DISTRICT
FOXGLOVE FLOWERS JK
LAL DRAMAN DODA
DODA TOURISM
FOXGLOVE FLOWERS

ABOUT THE AUTHOR

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ETV Bharat English Team

ETV Bharat has its presence in all states across the country and offers comprehensive news coverage. The English news portal chooses the best, original stories that matter to its audience. It reaches out to millions of its readers across India and abroad. The coverage of the English Desk focuses on what concerns the country from within its borders and beyond. With a dedicated team of reporters in Delhi, it offers stories of national importance emanating from the Centre, which have an impact across the nation....view details

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