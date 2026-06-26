Watch: Foxglove Flowers Bloom In Jammu And Kashmir's Lal Draman

Foxglove flowers are in bloom in Lal Draman, a picturesque high-altitude meadow in the Doda district of Jammu and Kashmir. The name Lal Draman literally means 'Red Meadows', but its the pink, purple and white flowers that have blanketed the landscape, drawing tourists, photographers and nature lovers to witness the breathtaking seasonal spectacle.

Riya, a tourist from Jammu, said, "There is so much scenic beauty here. If you want to truly experience nature, and if you love the mountains and cloudy landscapes, you must visit here. Coming here today is the first time I am seeing these flowers and experiencing all of this." However, many visitors say infrastructure issues are preventing this hill station from realising its full tourism potential.

Another tourist, Akash Parihar, pointed out the water problem, as there has been water scarcity for many years, and stated that resolving the water crisis and basic facilities will naturally attract tourists and development will follow alongside it.

From a tourist's perspective, good road connectivity is essential. If the road from Doda to Lal Draman Sasan is widened and improved, I believe it would be a very good initiative by the government, he added.

Shahista Sheikh, a tourist from Bhagwa, emphasised that a proper road should be built so that tourists can easily come and visit this place.

As the flowering season reaches its peak, Lal Draman continues to welcome nature lovers from across Jammu and Kashmir. The destination is steadily emerging as one of Doda's most promising eco-tourism attractions.