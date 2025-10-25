ETV Bharat / Videos

Four-day Chhath Festival Begins Today With 'Nahay Khay'; Devotees Take Dip At Patna's JP Setu Ghat

🎬 Watch Now: Feature Video

thumbnail

By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : October 25, 2025 at 4:43 PM IST

|

Updated : October 25, 2025 at 5:00 PM IST

1 Min Read
Choose ETV Bharat

Patna: The four-day-long festival of Chhath commenced on Saturday, with the first sacred ritual of 'Nahay-Khaay'. Devotees can be seen gathering at the Ganges at JP Setu Ghat in Bihar's Patna for taking the holy dip and offering prayers to the Sun God. 

In this ritual of 'Nahay-Khay', devotees known as 'Vratis' take a holy dip in the rivers or ponds to cleanse themselves. After bathing, devotees will return to their homes and prepare pure food, including rice, pumpkin curry, and lentils.

A woman devotee, Neelam Singh, said that the 'Nahay Khay' ritual is performed for the well-being of sons and husbands. "Chhath is very significant. Today we have performed 'Nahay Khay'. This festival is for sons, for husbands; it holds great importance," Neelam said.

Ravi Agrawal, another woman, described Chhath as a 'mahaparv' (great festival) celebrated not only in Bihar but also throughout India and across the globe. She explained that the festival is observed for several reasons, including promoting family prosperity and fulfilling vows. Additionally, she emphasised its significance in purifying both the mind and body, ultimately bringing happiness.

Dedicated to the worship of the Sun god and his sister Chhathi Maiya, the Chhath Puja emphasises purity, gratitude, and the well-being of one's family. Nearly 20 lakh devotees are expected to participate in the festival, which will be celebrated from October 25 to 28.

Patna: The four-day-long festival of Chhath commenced on Saturday, with the first sacred ritual of 'Nahay-Khaay'. Devotees can be seen gathering at the Ganges at JP Setu Ghat in Bihar's Patna for taking the holy dip and offering prayers to the Sun God. 

In this ritual of 'Nahay-Khay', devotees known as 'Vratis' take a holy dip in the rivers or ponds to cleanse themselves. After bathing, devotees will return to their homes and prepare pure food, including rice, pumpkin curry, and lentils.

A woman devotee, Neelam Singh, said that the 'Nahay Khay' ritual is performed for the well-being of sons and husbands. "Chhath is very significant. Today we have performed 'Nahay Khay'. This festival is for sons, for husbands; it holds great importance," Neelam said.

Ravi Agrawal, another woman, described Chhath as a 'mahaparv' (great festival) celebrated not only in Bihar but also throughout India and across the globe. She explained that the festival is observed for several reasons, including promoting family prosperity and fulfilling vows. Additionally, she emphasised its significance in purifying both the mind and body, ultimately bringing happiness.

Dedicated to the worship of the Sun god and his sister Chhathi Maiya, the Chhath Puja emphasises purity, gratitude, and the well-being of one's family. Nearly 20 lakh devotees are expected to participate in the festival, which will be celebrated from October 25 to 28.

Last Updated : October 25, 2025 at 5:00 PM IST

For All Latest Updates

TAGGED:

CHHATH FESTIVAL 2025
CHHATH PUJA IN PATNA 2025
CHHATH PUJA 2025
CHHATH PUJA DATE AND TIMININGS 2025
CHHATH PUJA

ABOUT THE AUTHOR

author-img

ETV Bharat English Team

...view details

Related Articles

Greenpeace Slams Brazil Decision To Greenlight Oil Drilling In Amazon

Greenpeace Slams Brazil's Decision To Greenlight Oil Drilling In Amazon

October 22, 2025 at 3:04 PM IST
Badrinath Dham Shines With 11,000 Diyas On Diwali

Uttarakhand: Badrinath Dham Shines With 11,000 Diyas On Diwali

October 21, 2025 at 3:51 PM IST
Handmade candles on display at a store in Nainital, Uttarakhand

Handmade Candles Light Up Diwali Celebrations In Nainital

October 20, 2025 at 5:40 PM IST
Sudarsan Pattnaik Creates Goddess Kali's Sand Art On The Occasion Of Diwali

On Diwali, Sudarsan Pattnaik Sculpts Sand Art Of Goddess Kali Using 1000 Earthen Lamps

October 20, 2025 at 2:52 PM IST

Quick Links / Policies

Editor's Pick

From The Ground: Bihar Man Who Once Presided Naxal 'Courts' Hopes For Change

The Telangana Man Who Lives Among Books: 35,000 Volumes And A Million Pages In One House

Analysis | How To Get Out Of The Stubble Bubble?

Bihar Elections | Ground Report: Karpoori Gave Dignity To Samastipur Where Discontent Over Unemployment And Development Still Runs High

ETV Bharat Logo

Copyright © 2025 Ushodaya Enterprises Pvt. Ltd., All Rights Reserved.