Four-day Chhath Festival Begins Today With 'Nahay Khay'; Devotees Take Dip At Patna's JP Setu Ghat

Patna: The four-day-long festival of Chhath commenced on Saturday, with the first sacred ritual of 'Nahay-Khaay'. Devotees can be seen gathering at the Ganges at JP Setu Ghat in Bihar's Patna for taking the holy dip and offering prayers to the Sun God.

In this ritual of 'Nahay-Khay', devotees known as 'Vratis' take a holy dip in the rivers or ponds to cleanse themselves. After bathing, devotees will return to their homes and prepare pure food, including rice, pumpkin curry, and lentils.

A woman devotee, Neelam Singh, said that the 'Nahay Khay' ritual is performed for the well-being of sons and husbands. "Chhath is very significant. Today we have performed 'Nahay Khay'. This festival is for sons, for husbands; it holds great importance," Neelam said.

Ravi Agrawal, another woman, described Chhath as a 'mahaparv' (great festival) celebrated not only in Bihar but also throughout India and across the globe. She explained that the festival is observed for several reasons, including promoting family prosperity and fulfilling vows. Additionally, she emphasised its significance in purifying both the mind and body, ultimately bringing happiness.

Dedicated to the worship of the Sun god and his sister Chhathi Maiya, the Chhath Puja emphasises purity, gratitude, and the well-being of one's family. Nearly 20 lakh devotees are expected to participate in the festival, which will be celebrated from October 25 to 28.