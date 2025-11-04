ETV Bharat / Videos

Forest Officials Set To Be Trained For 'Tiger Census 2026' At Rajaji National Park

🎬 Watch Now: Feature Video

thumbnail

By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : November 4, 2025 at 4:42 PM IST

1 Min Read
Choose ETV Bharat

Preparations are underway for India's nationwide tiger census. The Wildlife Institute of India (WII) is set to train forest officials ahead of the census in 2026. The three-day training camp of forest officials from the Tiger Reserves in North India will be held at the Rajaji Tiger Reserve in Uttarakhand from November 18th to 20th.

According to Amit Gwasakoti, SDO, Corbett Tiger Reserve, "The training for the All India Tiger Estimation 2026, conducted by the National Tiger Conservation Authority (NTCA), is to be organised."

He said, "This training will be held on 18th, 19th, and 20th November by the Rajaji Tiger Reserve. It is a 'Training of Trainers' program specifically for the North Zone's All India Tiger Estimation. Daily officials from the Corbett Tiger Reserve, along with DFOs and staff from Dhekala tiger reserve division, as well as our JRFs and SDOs, will also participate in this training." (with PTI inputs)

Preparations are underway for India's nationwide tiger census. The Wildlife Institute of India (WII) is set to train forest officials ahead of the census in 2026. The three-day training camp of forest officials from the Tiger Reserves in North India will be held at the Rajaji Tiger Reserve in Uttarakhand from November 18th to 20th.

According to Amit Gwasakoti, SDO, Corbett Tiger Reserve, "The training for the All India Tiger Estimation 2026, conducted by the National Tiger Conservation Authority (NTCA), is to be organised."

He said, "This training will be held on 18th, 19th, and 20th November by the Rajaji Tiger Reserve. It is a 'Training of Trainers' program specifically for the North Zone's All India Tiger Estimation. Daily officials from the Corbett Tiger Reserve, along with DFOs and staff from Dhekala tiger reserve division, as well as our JRFs and SDOs, will also participate in this training." (with PTI inputs)

For All Latest Updates

TAGGED:

RAJAJI NATIONAL PARK
TIGER CENSUS
WILDLIFE INSTITUTE OF INDIA
TIGER CENSUS 2026

ABOUT THE AUTHOR

author-img

ETV Bharat English Team

...view details

Related Articles

WATCH | Sudarsan Pattnaik's Sand Sculpture At Puri Beach Celebrates India's Women's World Cup Victory

WATCH | Sudarsan Pattnaik's Sand Sculpture At Puri Beach Celebrates India's Women's World Cup Victory

November 3, 2025 at 3:51 PM IST
Tamil Nadu Govt Signs Deal To Revive Ford Car Plant

Tamil Nadu Govt Signs Deal To Revive Ford Car Plant

November 1, 2025 at 8:03 PM IST
'African Tulip' Spathodea Bloom With 'Fiery' Hues In Kerala's Idukki For The Eyes Of Beholder

'African Tulip' Spathodea Bloom With 'Fiery' Hues In Kerala's Idukki For The Eyes Of Beholder

October 31, 2025 at 2:52 PM IST
A Kumki Elephant in Chittoor

Kumki Elephants Steal The Show With Football Skills At Training Centre In Chittoor

October 30, 2025 at 8:29 PM IST

Quick Links / Policies

Editor's Pick

Will New Component In Ancient Indian Ancestry Throw Genomic Research Into South Asian History Wide Open?

Drone Didi Of Varanasi: How A Homemaker Neetu Rai Took To Tech & Became A Role Model For Rural Women

Between Planning And Practice: India's Transit-Oriented Development Impasse

From The Ground: Bihar Man Who Once Presided Naxal 'Courts' Hopes For Change

ETV Bharat Logo

Copyright © 2025 Ushodaya Enterprises Pvt. Ltd., All Rights Reserved.