Forest Officials Set To Be Trained For 'Tiger Census 2026' At Rajaji National Park

Preparations are underway for India's nationwide tiger census. The Wildlife Institute of India (WII) is set to train forest officials ahead of the census in 2026. The three-day training camp of forest officials from the Tiger Reserves in North India will be held at the Rajaji Tiger Reserve in Uttarakhand from November 18th to 20th.

According to Amit Gwasakoti, SDO, Corbett Tiger Reserve, "The training for the All India Tiger Estimation 2026, conducted by the National Tiger Conservation Authority (NTCA), is to be organised."

He said, "This training will be held on 18th, 19th, and 20th November by the Rajaji Tiger Reserve. It is a 'Training of Trainers' program specifically for the North Zone's All India Tiger Estimation. Daily officials from the Corbett Tiger Reserve, along with DFOs and staff from Dhekala tiger reserve division, as well as our JRFs and SDOs, will also participate in this training." (with PTI inputs)